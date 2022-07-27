WVU shared new COVID-19 guidance on Wednesday morning for the fall 2022 semester.
A press release from the university highlighted five areas of significance in the new guidelines. The key areas are testing, mask requirements, isolation procedures, classroom seating charts and pandemic information/resources website.
The press release highlighted that there will no longer be a COVID-19 dashboard specifically for WVU. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will have all of the information and data available.
While WVU still does not require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19, they “strongly encourage” them to.
WVU Student Health will continue to provide the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in its clinic in the Health and Education Building on the Morgantown campus to students who wish to be vaccinated.
Students and employees are encouraged to test before returning to campus but are not required to.
Students and employees are not required to report positive tests to the university but “are expected to follow CDC guidelines for isolation and notify close contacts,” per the press release.
Those who do test positive are required to isolate for five days and wear a mask for the following five days while indoors.
Masks will not be required but dispensers with disposable masks and hand sanitizer will remain available.
Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be responsible for notifying instructors.
Links previously listed in WVU dashboards are available at wvu.edu/covid.