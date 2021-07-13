West Virginia University’s vaccine verification system launched just under two months ago and continues to fall short of its 70% goal. For the past several weeks, the University has witnessed a significant slow down in vaccine verification rates.
As of Tuesday, almost 36% of students and just over 41% of employees have verified their vaccinations with the University.
Dr. Carmen Burrell, division chief of ambulatory operations at WVU, pointed to the absence of students on campus as a potential reason for slow verification rates.
“It’s difficult to know for sure, but I think over the summer—if people aren’t involved in classes or on campus—they may just not think that they need to verify,” Burrell said.
Despite the University's recent incentive program, numbers have not increased significantly in recent weeks.
Although there was a slight increase immediately following the launch of the program, student and employee vaccine rates have slowed down in the past three weeks. Student rates, for example, have only increased by just over 3% since June 29.
WVU's vaccine verification rates are updated every Tuesday on the Return to Campus website. These numbers will continue to be updated throughout the upcoming semester, according to school administrators.
“We’re hoping that the closer it gets to school, that more individuals will input their information so that they can verify their vaccine,” Burrell said.
By comparison, Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, reports a significantly higher vaccination percentage for its employees.
According to Marshall’s Coronavirus Information page, more than 80% of Marshall’s faculty and staff are vaccinated. Marshall’s total student vaccination rates have yet to be determined.
WVU and Baylor University are the only two Big 12 schools with COVID-19 vaccination dashboards that provide easy to find vaccination percentages online for students and employees.
WVU’s Beckley and Keyser campuses are seeing a similar trend in vaccination rates to the Morgantown campus. But while both campuses' employees are well over 40%, student rates continue to stagger far behind.
Just over 10% of Keyser students and 13% of Beckley students have verified their vaccine status with the University.
While the University plans to fully reopen in the fall semester—despite the slowdown in vaccination rates—larger events like FallFest and FoodFest won’t commence until 70% of students confirmed their vaccinations.
“Overall, we’re hoping the majority of campus will be vaccinated—and that will have an impact on planning for some of the larger events,” Burrell said.
Individuals who aren’t vaccinated will still be subject to mandatory testing, will have to wear a mask on campus and will have to quarantine if necessary.
“The goal is to have everyone verified by Aug. 1,” Burrell said. “The sooner that we have the high vaccination rates for everyone, the more that campus activities can open up.”
WVU Medicine Urgent Care and local pharmacies are still offering COVID-19 vaccines to students and employees who wish to get vaccinated.
“I would encourage as many students and staff as possible to get the vaccine if they haven’t,” Burrell said. “There’s a lot of resources and information out there and they can always contact Student Health or talk to their physician if they have any questions.”