West Virginia University issued a community notice Tuesday after recent thefts from vehicles near campus and in Monongalia County. Since July 17, there have been four reports of theft.
According to University Police most thefts have been from unlocked cars parked in Lot 30 (Near College Park), North High St. (Near Boreman) and the Coliseum Lot.
The community notice says that UPD is responding with increased presence in these areas and working with other law enforcement agencies.
Police are working to identify the suspects and are asking the public to report suspicious individuals or vehicles in university parking lots.
To make a report, individuals can call 304-293-COPS (2677) or go to the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown, WV 26505. Individuals can also share information anonymously.
The community notice also provided a list of safety tips including reminders to lock and check your vehicle and to call UPD if anything appears out of place.
Individuals can refer to the full community notice for more safety tips and WVU resources.