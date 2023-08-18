The Division of Student Life and Mountaineer Parents Club held an information session for students and parents via Zoom Thursday evening to clarify next steps following the Provost’s Office’s preliminary recommendations for program reductions and discontinuations.
Administrators from the Provost’s Office and the Director of the Mountaineer Parents Club Lisa Hanselman headed the webinar and took questions from the chat from those in attendance.
The meeting’s panelists urged students affected by the pending program cuts to wait for further information to be released.
“At this stage, we're not encouraging students to panic-drop classes, to switch majors or do anything besides wait to see what's happening with the appeals process,” Director of University Advising Joy Carr said. “Once we have better information about what's happening with the program, then we'll be able to give them more specific information.”
Earlier this month, the Provost’s Office released its preliminary recommendations as part of its academic program portfolio review and academic transformation in light of the University budget shortfall.
In total, 32 majors are pending complete discontinuation with dozens of others recommended for cooperative programming, faculty reductions and other changes.
Programs that received recommendations are invited to submit a Notice of Intent to Appeal, and hearings will take place from Aug. 21 to Sept. 5.
The notification letters outline expectations for programs that may be discontinued to complete teach-out plans for students currently enrolled. However, Associate Provost Evan Widders told attendees that juniors and seniors are the only students who are guaranteed to finish their degrees.
Widders said that some sophomores will be able to see their program out if discontinued, but that the students eligible for the teach-out will depend on their completed credit hours.
“If a student is a sophomore, they may be able to finish their degree, it just sort of depends on where they are in terms of credit hours, but the vast majority of students in majors– even if they were be discontinued, which isn't guaranteed– will be able to finish their degree and graduate with those majors unless they choose to go into another field.”
A timeline and other details regarding who’s eligible for the teach-out plans were not available during the webinar. Panelists ensured that this information would be shared with affected students and parents as it is finalized.
“It's really going to be on an individual basis. Sixty [credit hours] is a good general guideline. But every student's circumstance and major are different,” Widders said. “So what it will take is the student talking to their advisor, going through the courses they've already taken, looking at what remains to be taken and deciding what the best way forward is.”
“I wish I could just tell you it was 60 hours … but there are students who are not to 60 hours yet and may not get there even next semester who will be able to be taught out if the program is discontinued.”
According to administrators, the pending recommendations could affect 2% of the University’s students.
Multiple attendees also voiced concern about the recommended discontinuation of the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics.
One parent said that language requirements are common for the completion of Bachelor of Arts degrees nationwide and that they’re worried about how this could affect students applying for jobs in the future.
Associate Provost Mark Gavin said the department’s pending discontinuation can be attributed to its significant costs to the University.
“We think a better model is one that takes away the required courses and lets students take courses on an elective basis, and then let's see what the demand is,” Gavin said.
Despite the Department of World Languages’s possible discontinuation, the University is looking into alternate methods of delivering language service courses, such as partnerships with online apps or through other institutions.
Panelists said they couldn’t answer questions about new majors or when new information will be available for students affected by the proposed discontinuations and downsizings.
“I think none of us really know what to do, and it seems like any time any of us have asked a question, you guys have just said I don't have an answer to that,” one student said. “So it's just really frustrating here.”
Following the appeals process, the Provost’s Office will make final recommendations for the Board of Governors to vote on Sept. 15.
At the webinar’s conclusion, students and parents with additional questions were encouraged to reach out to the Mountaineer Parents Club or transformation@mail.wvu.edu.