Administrators said that, following the current proposed reductions in faculty and programs, the University may still need to identify around $8 million in additional cuts to meet its goal for the Fiscal Year 2025 budget.
Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said the University decided to address its budget shortfall in two steps with reductions of $21 million in the FY 2024 budget, which was passed this summer, and $24 million in the FY 2025 budget.
Alsop said that roughly $16-18 million will be trimmed in the FY 2025 budget if all of the proposed faculty reductions are seen through. However, this still leaves approximately $8 million that the University needs to account for in cuts to close its $45 million budget gap by 2025.
“We think there will be savings through each of the two college mergers, not replacing the vice president of Talent and Culture … as we work through the academic service unit review and the administrative service review and we look at what remains, we’ll need to propose additional cuts elsewhere in the University to close that gap,” Alsop said.
In the FY 2024 budget, 132 personnel were non-renewed or terminated to help achieve the school’s savings, while 169 are currently proposed to be reduced by 2025.
Alsop said that moving forward, the University will look closely at positions as people retire to determine if their replacement is necessary. He said the school sees a 4-5% employee turnover rate yearly.
Faculty Senate Chair Frankie Tack also announced that a university assembly will be held on Sept. 6 at noon at the Clay Theatre in the Creative Arts Center to present resolutions on the faculty's confidence in President E. Gordon Gee’s leadership and to halt Academic Transformation.
Tack said that faculty leaders from WVU’s Beckley and Keyser campuses will be included virtually. However, Morgantown faculty members are expected to attend face-to-face only.
Several faculty members expressed concern over the lack of a hybrid option for the assembly, citing difficulties for School of Medicine employees and those who are away for university-sanctioned travel.
Tack said that a hybrid option was not chosen because Zoom only allows 1,000 participants, which she said is not a large enough space for the expected turnout, and out of worry that Senate leadership will not be able to maintain order via Zoom.
“We saw this most recently with our last Faculty Senate meeting where faculty senators are repeatedly asked to stop posting in the chat and the Q&A and to raise their hand to be recognized,” Tack said.
Roughly 700 faculty will be needed to reach a quorum, and Tack requested that unit leaders allow faculty with other academic commitments, like teaching, to make necessary arrangements to be there.
“I hope you all will think carefully on how important it is to you. Share with your colleagues that if it’s important enough to find a way to get there, if it’s important to them,” Tack said.
Some senators referenced the ease of the online format used for the university assembly held during the pandemic. However, other attendees at Monday’s meeting said there were many complications with the online format that made it difficult to maintain a quorum.
Ultimately, a motion was carried to change the time and to consider a hybrid option on a case-by-case basis.
Gee, Provost Maryanne Reed and General Counsel Stephanie Taylor reported updates and responses to criticism before opening to questions from faculty.
“I wanted to be very clear that the University is not dismantling higher education. We are disrupting, and I am a firm believer in disruptions,” Gee said. “I have seen numerous stories and posts about how we are gutting or eviscerating our university. That is simply not true.”
Gee said that the current Academic Transformation began in 2020 and was first hinted at in 2014, with necessary cuts being made on the non-academic side since 2016.
He also addressed criticism regarding the University’s expansion and spending despite not meeting its enrollment goals.
“Between 2012 and 2018, it’s true that there were $820 million worth of upgrades to facilities to benefit the University … but I want to clarify two things,” he said. “West Virginia University itself did not spend $820 million for those projects. Five of those projects were public-private partnerships where a private party or the country commission obtained debt and spent money for the construction of those projects, not the University.”
He said that even if WVU wasn’t facing a significant structural budget deficit, it would still be moving forward with its transformation as it was started in 2020.
Reed told faculty that the appeals process began Thursday, and that final recommendations will be shared with units three business days after their hearing. The first round of final recommendations was shared on Tuesday.
Associate Provost Louis Slimak said around half of the appeals have been granted.
The Provost’s Office is expecting to share the results of the campus surveys and self-studies as well as general recommendations with academic support units on Friday. These recommendations will be presented to the Board of Governors during the Sept. 15 meeting.
“I just want to remind everybody that our Board of Governors directed us to engage in this accelerated process to help the University address its current financial challenges, and to put us in a strong footing for the future,” Reed said.
Reed also discussed the partnership with an outplacement service that the University is working on and the other faculty resources, such as the Faculty Staff Assistance Program, that are available at this time.
Taylor reviewed the Board’s passing of severance packages for clinical and library-track faculty and opportunities for public comment before the Sept. 14 and 15 meetings as discussed during last week’s Campus Conversation.
She also addressed controversy regarding the school’s Code of Conduct. She said that though she’s heard faculty criticize the code for violating the First Amendment by outlining values that are to be followed, adhering to the values is not required or mandated and has never been used to terminate or punish an employee.
“A cursory review of media outlets and posts on social media revealed that there are many WVU employees that have no problem calling out administrators by name and expressing their firm disagreement with institutional decision-making,” Taylor said.
Some of the values in the Code include “accept and encourage change that is for the greater good” and “be an ambassador of WVU and avoid conduct that reflects adversely on the image of the University.”
During the Q&A portion, many faculty members voiced their discontent with the decisions and comments made by administrators.
Social work professor Lindsey Rinehart said that though her department was not flagged for review or identified for reductions or changes, she is still being asked to redesign courses, which she fears may damage the program.
“I’m kind of being told I need to redesign my courses and cut them out because I’m going to have to start offering them to almost twice as many students as they were designed for, for the foreseeable future,” she said.
English professor Rose Casey referenced Gee’s reluctance to call the current financial difficulties a “crisis” in recent news articles despite the large Reduction in Force, proposed program eliminations and $45 million budget deficit.
“It’s also despite its being unheard of for a public flagship, land-grant R1 University to RIF tenure-track and tenured faculty without declaring financial crisis,” Casey said.
“It is unheard of. This is an unprecedented moment. It seems too many assume the current moment is a financial crisis.”
Gee disagreed.
“I’ve been a part of this university for a long time, and it's not unprecedented,” he said.
“We don’t need to declare a financial exigency when we are doing what we are doing … what we’re doing is we are pruning in order to plant.”