Administrators said that programs appealing the Provost’s Office’s preliminary recommendations for changes or discontinuations could face further reductions during a Campus Conversation Thursday.
During the Q&A portion, Associate Provost Louis Slimak said that programs that chose to appeal could be met with harsher reductions if they are unable to adjust to the proposed cuts or changes.
“Whenever an appeal is held, we revisit all of the recommendations that were made for a program. Typically, that means we're looking to adjust those recommendations and make them less severe,” he said. “However, given the nature of what we're looking at in these appeals, it is possible that a unit comes and says we can't deliver the program with the number of faculty that have been requested to be reduced, and we are forced then, to make a decision to discontinue that program and then increase the number of faculty that will be reduced in that unit.”
“Again, all of the recommendations are on the table and they can be adjusted in either direction.”
Hearings for programs that have appealed their preliminary recommendations began today. Nineteen of 25 units appealed their recommendations.
Slimak said that the Provost’s Office’s final recommendations will be shared with units three business days following the appeal.
He also said that department or unit chairs may now bring an additional faculty member, like program coordinators, to the appeals hearing, which has been extended from 60 to 90-minute time slots.
Dissenting faculty may also deliver presentations with alternative plans during their unit’s appeal hearing.
“One representative from a unit may also present a dissenting opinion or alternative plan,” Slimak said. “So if a chair presents a plan and a faculty member or a group of faculty members in a unit disagree with that plan or have an alternative plan to present to the appeals committee, they have dedicated time to do so.”
The Board of Governors will vote on final recommendations on Sept. 15 while the campus community will be notified of final program reductions and discontinuations on Sept. 18.
Between Sept. 18 and Oct. 16, programs subject to cuts or discontinuation will work with the General Counsel’s Office, Talent and Culture and the Provost’s Office to determine faculty reductions.
According to General Counsel Stephanie Taylor, some additional and corresponding staff reductions might come as a result of faculty cuts. Those affected staff will undergo a similar notification timeline as faculty.
Provost Maryanne Reed told attendees that the University is working on a partnership with an outplacement provider to help severed faculty and staff seek other employment options.
Reed also discussed the presence of mental health services for faculty, staff and students at this time.
“We don’t see a significant increased demand because of these changes, but we are standing by and will provide those supports if our students need them,” she said.
Associate Provost Mark Gavin told attendees that 0.7% of undergraduate students are enrolled in majors that are recommended for discontinuation.
However, this only includes primary majors, or students who enrolled in said major first. When counting double majors, Gavin said that 1% of undergraduate students are enrolled in majors recommended for discontinuation.
Taylor outlined opportunities for public comment to the Board about the final recommendations.
Those interested can submit a written comment by completing an online form or sign up to speak in person on Sept. 14. Written comments or in-person sign-ups are due by Sept. 12.
Last-minute sign-ups will be taken before the Sept. 14 Board meeting also.
Reed responded to a concerned attendee about the institution’s R1 classification, assuring them that cutting World Languages “does not impact” WVU’s research status.
Reed said the four-year graduation timeline is not guaranteed for students in majors that are discontinued.
“What I can guarantee is that we will do everything possible to get those students to graduate on time, and there will be a great deal of flexibility in terms of which courses they can take to meet the graduation requirements,” she said. “So am I going to say, in blood ink, that we guarantee every single student? I'm going to say to you, ‘No,’ but I will assure you that we will do everything we can to help those students meet their degree requirements, and they will need to be motivated, as well, to finish their degree programs.”
Minors in programs that are cut are also not guaranteed to be taught out if they are not required for graduation.
Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop discussed the review of his unit, which will encompass Auxiliary and Business Services, Corporate Relations, Dining Services, Finance, Government Relations, ITS, Real Estate Operations, Shared Services, Talent and Culture and University Police. The Office of General Counsel will also be part of this round of assessments.
“We're going to conduct this assessment in a fair, transparent and sensitive manner,” Alsop said. “We want to enhance our ability to be responsive and a relevant university system, and this assessment is necessary to instill confidence and let everybody know that we're taking a review of every aspect of the University seriously going forward.”
Alsop said that the reviews of his unit could result in further reductions.
The review of Strategic Initiatives will be presented at the September Board of Governors meeting. Alsop also announced that reviews of Student Life, University Relations and Enrollment Management, the Research Office, the President’s Office, the Provost’s Office and senior administration will occur by the end of October, with results to be presented to the Board by its November meeting.
He said that reviewing his and other administrative units will be a “group effort,” but that the Board of Governors will be given the data collected for the review and make the final decisions.
Following Vice President of Talent and Culture Cris DeBord’s retirement, Alsop said the unit will reorganize and report to other administrators like himself or the General Counsel’s office.
“I've been doing this university business for a long period of time and I know whenever I've had to go through these kinds of issues that it is terribly difficult,” President E. Gordon Gee said.
“We are challenging the perception of what some believe a university shouldn't be about, creating a new language model, which I think is what the university of the future will be. Now I want to be very clear we are not gutting the University nor invigorating higher education. Those are nonsense terms and, and I just would hope that we have civilized conversation about these things.”