Tears painted the faces of students, faculty and staff as the Board of Governors approved the Provost’s Office’s final recommendations, axing 28 majors and 143 faculty during a meeting Friday.
Board members voted by hand as recommendations were presented college-by-college.
Ten of the 28 programs were undergraduate while the rest were graduate.
Slashed programs include all majors in the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics (WLLL) and in the Department of Public Administration as well as the graduate programs in the School of Mathematical and Data Sciences.
The Board was met with resistance from protesting members of the campus community, as the gallery erupted in pleas to “stop the cuts.”
Students, faculty and staff are chanting in protest of Academic Transformation seconds before the WVU Board of Governors casts its vote on the first round of cuts. pic.twitter.com/XxTLBah7Zv— jules ogden (@julesogden_) September 15, 2023
Board Chair Taunja Willis-Miller told protesters that they would be asked to leave if they continued to cause disruption after she re-established order. Frustrated students and faculty shifted to chanting outside the meeting room.
After protestors exited, Willis-Miller firmly told attendees that she did not tell any student to leave and that she “will not let that misinformation spread.”
Protesters tried to re-enter the room but were physically pushed out by University personnel.
Board members proposed amendments for two units, asking for less severe faculty reductions in the College of Creative Arts and Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics.
Board member J. Thomas Jones proposed the amendment to the recommendation for WLLL, asking for the total faculty to be reduced to seven as opposed to the originally proposed five to allow for the potential continuation of language minors in the future.
Jones said that the public comments made Thursday influenced his proposed amendment.
Student Body President Madison Santmyer, Faculty Senate Chair Frankie Tack and Faculty Representative Stanley Hileman were the only board members that voted against all of the recommendations.
Hileman told The Daily Athenaeum that this was the most difficult day he’s had on the Board in seven years.
“We’ve got friends, colleagues and neighbors that may be losing jobs. You can say it’s only this … percentage, but it’s people,” Hileman said.
Prior to the vote, the final recommendations called for the severance of 147, totaling 5.7% of all faculty and 11.95% when excluding research, service and library track faculty, according to Associate Provost Mark Gavin.
Over 130 employees were severed over the summer and are not included in the presented statistics.
Gavin said that faculty who retire by Sept. 30 will count towards the University’s Reduction in Force.
General Counsel Stephanie Taylor said that administrators will begin identifying which faculty will be severed next week following Friday’s approved cuts.
Before the vote, Gavin delivered a presentation about each unit’s proposed cuts, providing explanations for the final recommendations.
When addressing the proposal to axe the graduate math programs, Gavin’s presentation said the Provost’s Office is “seeking to reduce faculty while improving delivery of undergraduate service courses” and that the “Department is critical to the undergraduate enterprise.”
Deans of the College of Applied Human Sciences, College of Creative Arts, Reed College of Media and Health Sciences also delivered presentations before the vote, professing positive outcomes of Academic Transformation in their respective colleges.
“We want West Virginia to become a much healthier state. A healthier state where people thrive, where people have opportunities, because we know that the most important parameters of long lives and good health is your connection, your connection to people, your connection purpose, your connection to being able to learn for your whole life,” Chancellor and Executive Dean of Health Sciences Clay Marsh said.
The deans were not given a time restriction.
“We need to continually work to make WVU relevant,” Willis-Miller said before the Board went into executive session.
“We are not concerned about our public image. We are concerned about having great adversity, and that's what we are doing because we are making decisions now,” President E. Gordon Gee said.
A list of discontinued programs:
- PhD Management
- EdD Higher Education Administration
- MA Higher Education Administration
- PhD Higher Education
- BA Technical Art History
- BM Music Performance: Jazz and Commercial Music
- DMA Collaborative Piano
- DMA Composition
- MM Collaborative Piano
- MM Composition
- MM Jazz Pedagogy
- BS Environmental and Community Planning
- MSLA Landscape Architecture
- BSR Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Resources
- MS Energy Environments
- PhD Resource Management
- MLS Legal Studies
- MPA Public Administration
- BA Chinese Studies
- BA French
- BA German Studies
- BA Russian Studies
- BA Spanish
- MA Linguistics
- MA TESOL
- PhD Mathematics
- PhD Occupational and Environmental Health Sciences
- BSBSE Biometric Systems Engineering