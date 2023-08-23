Students and alumni spoke at the Board of Governors’ special meeting Tuesday to express their concerns about the proposed program cuts and their possible effects on the state and campus community.
“I have to say, how dare you attempt to limit the lives and the language of others, which says that WVU and West Virginia as a whole and West Virginians are to speak in a single language: English,” student Kolya Davidson said.
“I yield my time. I’m tired.”
The Board heard public comments during the first 30 minutes of Tuesday's meeting, which comes just a day after students, faculty and community members staged a walkout in protest of program and faculty reductions Monday.
“I really ask that you remember that you are not just playing with numbers. You’re not just moving numbers around. It’s not just dollar signs. These are people’s education and lives that you are determining,” third-year chemical engineering student Dylan Miller said.
Leslie Wilber graduated from the creative writing graduate program, which is recommended for discontinuation, in May. She told Board members that cutting the graduate program, and therefore the graduate teaching assistants who teach the undergraduate creative writing courses, could negatively impact students outside of the major.
“These [creative writing courses] are the most popular classes in the [English] department, often filling up within days or even hours of opening for registration. And while many of those students are not English majors, these are courses that clearly offer enrichment to students across disciplines and across this campus,” she said.
PhD student in English Mary Manspeaker expressed similar concerns to the Board about graduate assistants having to increase their workload to teach courses in English disciplines they didn’t come to WVU to study.
“I haven’t had much of a chance to gather my thoughts because I was at the DHHR this morning applying for SNAP benefits because I don’t get paid a living wage for the courses that I already teach,” Manspeaker said.
President E. Gordon Gee assured the Board and the meeting’s attendees that the current transformation process has been in the works since 2016 and was accelerated by the pandemic and budget shortfall.
“I know this is a hard time for our University. No one should think that I or any of the senior administration of the University do not realize that we’re doing very hard things and making very difficult decisions,” Gee said.
The Board also approved severance packages for certain clinical and library-track faculty. Library and clinical-track faculty are on year-to-year renewable contracts and receive annual leave, which is paid out to them at the end of their employment.
Administrators did not include library and clinical-track faculty from the originally proposed severance packages. However, following a presentation by General Counsel Stephanie Taylor at the July 31 Board meeting, members requested additional information regarding the termination and severance of these faculty.
Now, library-track faculty and clinical-track faculty who are part of the academic review and whose contracts are terminated early and to end on May 9 will receive 12 weeks of their base pay. Those who are non-renewed and asked to work through their usual end date of June 30 will receive five weeks of severance.
Library-track faculty reductions will occur as part of the review of Academic Support Units, which Provost Maryanne Reed said will be delayed until September.
Reed also announced that WVU Extension and the Keyser and Beckley campuses will undergo reviews in January.
“I personally have been at this institution 30 plus years, and I know many many people from when I was a professor Dean and now the Provost. And so this weighs heavily on my heart, but it is work that we have been tasked to do, and it is very important work that we need to do,” Reed said.
She told the Board that the University is currently working on a contract with an outplacement provider to help campus workers who are severed during the transformation process. She did not say which company they were looking to work with or indicate the cost of the contract.
Following Reed’s report, the Board endorsed the merger of the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design with WVU Extension.
Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop also addressed the reviews of his unit and the Division of Student Life, which is ongoing.
Talent and Culture will undergo restructuring following the retirement of Cris DeBord, the unit’s vice president. As part of this reorganization, he said that the University will not replace DeBord, eliminating that position from the unit moving forward.
“I think its also important to indicate that while no job loss is a good loss, we are a $1.2 billion institution, and while we are making some changes … we do have some financial challenges and a lot of what we’re doing from a non-academic and academic transformation perspective is about WVU’s next chapter in preparing us for decades to come, to meet the needs of our students, our faculty, our staff and our community going forward,” Alsop said.
He also provided Board members with a debt portfolio, which can be found here.
Associate Provost Mark Gavin reported to the Board that 48% of the University’s units and 47% of all programs were flagged for formal review in July. This review led to the preliminary recommendations made by the Provost's Office earlier this month, which called for the axing of 32 programs entirely and the downsizing of dozens of others.
Continuous specific action, which includes faculty reductions, curriculum revisions or cooperative programming, was recommended for 15% of the school’s total programs, according to Gavin. Nine percent of all majors were recommended for discontinuation.
Nineteen of the 25 units identified for formal review have submitted an intent to appeal their preliminary recommendations, while two units had dissenting faculty files to present during the appeals period. The Board will hear appeals from Aug. 21 to Sept. 5.
On Sept. 14, the Board will convene to hear public comments before taking their final vote on recommendations on Sept. 15.
Gavin pointed to rpk GROUP as being vital in the decision-making process while clarifying that all final decisions are and were made by leadership at WVU.
“I think sometimes we get caught up in the moment. We will propose to eliminate 32 programs. That still gives us over 300, which will make us one of the most complex universities in the country,” Gee said.