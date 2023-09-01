The University released its third round of final recommendations for program and faculty reductions Friday, outlining a few programs with successful appeals.
The Department of English’s graduate program in creative writing was originally proposed for discontinuation in the Provost’s Office’s preliminary recommendations on Aug. 11. But after the Department’s appeal hearing on Wednesday, the program is safe.
Both the Department of English and the School of Music were granted slightly softer faculty reductions as a result of their appeals. English is now asked to reduce its faculty to 28 from the originally proposed 26 and SoM is asked to trim to 34 compared to the previously asked 33.
The School of Education was successful in saving its graduate program in special education but unsuccessful in rescuing the graduate program in higher education administration and doctoral program in higher education, which are still recommended for discontinuance.
The School of Education, Department of Communication Studies and Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering were denied their appeals to soften the recommended reduction in faculty.
The Provost’s Office’s final recommendations come three days after each unit’s appeals hearing, which started on Aug. 25 and will end on Sept. 5, and are part of the University’s restructuring in light of its budget deficit.
Nineteen of the 25 units that were reviewed and presented with preliminary recommendations appealed their proposed cuts.
Final recommendations will be voted on during the Sept. 15 Board of Governors meeting while concerned members of the public and campus community may present or submit comments to the Board on Sept. 14.