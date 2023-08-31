The University announced its second round of final recommendations for faculty reductions and program changes and discontinuations in a release Thursday.
The School of Mathematical and Data Sciences appealed the Provost’s Office’s recommendation to discontinue all graduate instruction, which includes its PhD program in mathematics, and the number of faculty reductions.
The School was granted permission to create a plan for a new doctoral program in the future but is still recommended to axe its current PhD. Despite this, only 2 faculty positions were removed from the original proposed reductions, now asking to reduce to 32 instead of 30.
The release said the decision was supported by Vice President for Research Fred King’s assertion that eliminating the doctoral program would not affect the University’s R1 status.
The preliminary recommendation to discontinue the graduate program in acting and the undergraduate program in art history were both successfully appealed.
The Program Review Appeal Committee also decreased its faculty reductions for both saved programs. The recommendation to discontinue the undergraduate program for Technical Art History was upheld.
Similarly, the Committee’s recommendation for the Division of Plant and Soil Sciences changed, proposing that its faculty be reduced to 11 instead of 10.
The appeals made by the Department of Chemistry, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and College of Law to amend the proposed faculty reductions were unsuccessful.
The College of Law and Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering’s final recommendations also include requests for a reduction in mandatory credit hours.
The announcement Thursday is just the second round of final recommendations made by the Provost’s Office as part of the University’s academic transformation and downsizing.
Nineteen of 25 units appealed their preliminary recommendations, first announced on Aug. 11. Appeals are being heard from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5, and results will be shared three business days following their hearing slot.
Final recommendations will be voted on by the Board of Governors on Sept. 15, while concerned members of the campus and broader communities can submit or voice comments to the Board on Sept. 14.