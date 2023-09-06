Editor's Note This story has been updated following the release of more information.

Faculty were met with cheers of support from students and members of the campus community as they left the Canady Creative Arts Center Wednesday following their vote of no confidence in President E. Gordon Gee’s leadership.

The University Assembly passed resolutions declaring no confidence in Gee’s leadership with a vote of 797-100 and to freeze Academic Transformation with a vote of 747-79.

Board of Governors Chair Taunja Willis-Miller released a statement after the vote, reaffirming the Board's support for Gee and in Academic Transformation.

"The Board of Governors unequivocally supports the leadership of President Gee and the strategic repositioning of WVU and rejects the multiple examples of misinformation that informed these resolutions. The University is transforming to better reflect the needs of today, and we must continue to act boldly. President Gee has shown time and again he is not afraid to do the difficult work required," the statement said.

The passed resolution of no confidence addresses Gee’s alleged mismanagement of WVU’s finances and lack of transparency regarding the source of the school’s budget deficit, how the reduction of programs and faculty contribute to the goals of Academic Transformation and the effects of the proposed cuts on faculty, staff and students.

Faculty Senate Chair Frankie Tack said that the assembly reached a quorum with at least 662 eligible faculty in attendance.

Tack first announced the vote during the Faculty Senate meeting on Aug. 28 after receiving a faculty petition on Aug. 25 to vote on two resolutions: a vote of no confidence in Gee’s leadership and a call for the freeze of Academic Transformation.

Votes were conducted both in-person via paper ballots and online using a Qualtrics form.

Following the presentation of the first resolution, Gee was given five minutes to respond.

“I must say that, if I had done all of those things I would probably vote no-confidence myself, so I appreciate the fact that all of you are here.”

Gee said that he’s made positive contributions to both the University and the state, citing the success in research, retention and healthcare during his presidency.

Before the vote, faculty were permitted 90 seconds each to comment.

“It's very notable that no West Virginian has to leave the state to get quality health care. That's a great accomplishment for this University, but our goal should also be that no West Virginian has to leave the state to get a great education,” chemistry professor Justin Legleiter said.

An uproar of applause from faculty in attendance met Legleiter as he stepped away from the microphone.

“Whenever President Gee was speaking, he said very much ‘me’ and ‘our,’” Eugenia Pena-Yewtukhiw, professor in the Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, said. “He talked about research. He talked about retention. I would like to know who has worked on retention and research. Many of the faculty are going to be cut or will be affected by these cuts. I think that's something that we need to remember that ‘we’ and ‘our’ are us here.”

A couple of faculty spoke in defense of Gee.

“President Gee is the finest President that I ever worked with in this University, and I’ve worked with lots of them,” John Brick, professor on the Health Sciences campus, said. “He is clearly totally dedicated to the land-grant mission of this place and to improving the lives of West Virginians, and that’s why we're here, that’s what we're supposed to be doing. The financial difficulties that we have here … he didn’t cause this stuff. He has had to deal with it.”

The second presented resolution called for the freeze of the University’s Academic Transformation, stating that it “has been built on a foundation of dishonesty, duplicity, and misleading communication” among other things. A discussion period took place following its introduction to the assembly.

“Let's make a university where students can learn how to read the motto of the University, which is in ancient Greek,” David Hoinski, professor in the Department of Philosophy and Humanities said.

Provost Maryanne Reed asked to address the assembly following the introduction of the second resolution about Academic Transformation. However, the faculty rejected the motion before passing the resolution.

