President E. Gordon Gee addressed faculty about ‘misrepresentations’ regarding the Academic Transformation process during a Faculty Senate meeting Monday, claiming that false narratives are being spread about the University.
"Right now, I don't have a lot of confidence that a group of our faculty are being honest with either our students or ourselves," Gee said in response to a faculty concern.
This comes days after a University Assembly passed a vote of no confidence in Gee’s leadership, 797-100, and a resolution pleading for the freeze of Academic Transformation, 747-79.
Gee said that Academic Transformation has been misrepresented, specifically pointing to allegations that WVU made budget decisions based on enrollment goals and that the debt load has increased by 55%.
“I will not accept the narrative being promulgated that we have mismanaged this university, where we are making it a lesser university. That is absolutely far from the truth, and if anyone can show me the data that supports that, then I will be interested in seeing it. And despite the sensational headlines and proclamations, we’re in no way eviscerating, gutting or dismantling this university,” Gee said while addressing the group on Zoom, as he said he was given orders to remain home while awaiting a right hip replacement.
The University is currently undergoing changes as part of its Academic Transformation, which was accelerated by a $45 million budget deficit.
In an effort to downsize, the Provost’s Office has conducted extensive reviews of academic units to identify areas of concern and propose recommendations for program and faculty reductions. The Board of Governors is set to vote on the final recommended cuts on Friday, Sept. 15, at 9 a.m. in the Erickson Alumni Center.
Gee also told faculty that the school has been facing financial challenges for years, eliminating over 500 non-academic positions over the past several and identifying areas of concern since 2016.
He said that programs with declining enrollment were told to make changes three years ago or they would face discontinuance.
“Almost every program that was put on watch were told three years ago that they were going to be recommended for discontinuance because they were not operating at an optimal level, and they were incurring tiny enrollments, and they had multiple opportunities to bring forth viable options for change,” he said.
When discussing University-wide decreasing enrollment, Gee attributed external factors such as the pandemic and a national lack of trust in higher education.
He also cited that, despite academic and enrollment challenges, the University has increased its market share.
Additionally, he said that WVU’s high market ratings are attributed to senior leadership and the way that they’ve managed the current financial issues.
During a Q&A portion, geology professor Amy Weislogel said that many faculty, staff and students feel their opinions are not reflected in administrative decision-making.
“The 1.8 million West Virginians putting up some very real resistance to the transformation, and I would say that your response to the students and your response to the Faculty Senate body as a whole has consistently been to ‘pass the buck,’ so to speak, and basically say that your data are better than ours, or your opinion is more valid than ours,” Weislogel said.
“It's the students, it's the faculty in large numbers, telling you information that is contrary to your beliefs. And for some reason, we have seen no recognition that that vast body of opinion could hold some merit or weight. And it's quite frustrating, and it's led a lot of people, I think, to further lose faith and confidence in the direction this university is heading. And I know you have all the confidence in the world at this university setting, and that's great. But I feel like it's important to have it acknowledged here that that is not widely shared.”
Gee held that faculty have been spreading false information about the budget deficit and Academic Transformation.
“I also believe that opinions should be expressed in a way that is civil, is full of opportunity for people to respond and is not … full of misinformation, and I’ve just decided to call that out,” Gee said.
WV United student union member Mai-lyn Sadler asked Gee if they’re still considering administrative pay cuts.
Gee said no but acknowledged that doing so would have alleviated some of the budget shortfall, reasserting that he’s donated money to the University and asked administrators to take voluntary cuts during the pandemic.
English professor at WVU Tech Douglas Terry asked how Gee expects WVU’s liberal arts education to remain strong if World Languages is eliminated on Friday following the Board of Governors vote on the Provost’s Office's final recommendations.
Gee defended the recommendation to eliminate World Languages by saying that the Department underperformed and cited a high student-to-faculty ratio. The Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics also offers GEF and language requirement courses for students in other departments and schools, which was not referenced during Gee’s discussion.
The Department is currently facing a final recommendation to disband, keeping only five faculty who are proposed to be displaced into another unit to deliver Spanish and Chinese classes by demand. The University has also announced intentions to eliminate world language requirements for all students.
“I am proficient in two languages. I believe in the liberal arts education, but I don’t believe … in one that is not producing and not meeting the needs of our students,” Gee said.
“Anytime you want to ask me that question again, after we take a look at some of the ways we’re doing it, I would appreciate it.”
Professor in the School of Mathematical and Data Sciences Ela Celikbas said she is concerned about the effects that eliminating graduate math programs could have on teachers in the state, citing West Virginia’s current teacher shortage.
“This is our land-grant mission to educate teachers for the state, so if you do not have these teachers, Fairmont State, Marshall, all these colleges, they are folded with our graduates,” Celikbas said.
The School of Mathematical and Data Science’s graduate programs were recommended for discontinuation on Aug. 11 by the Provost’s Office. Following its appeal hearing, the Provost’s Office said faculty could develop a new doctoral program in data sciences but reinforced their initial proposition to eliminate the current one first.
“The fundamental issue is math is critical, but not every aspect of mathematics in this state, at this university, is critical,” Gee said.
“The notion these recommended changes will bar students from intellectual exploration is nonsense.”