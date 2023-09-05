The University released its last set of final recommendations for program and faculty reductions Tuesday following a week-long appeals hearing schedule.
The School of Design and Community Development in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design appealed the Provost’s Offices initial recommendation to discontinue the undergraduate landscape architecture program and was successful.
Now, the Provost’s Office has removed the landscape architecture program from the chopping block under specific conditions that the School of Design and Community Development will develop a recruitment and marketing plan to aid enrollment by fall 2026.
As previously noted, the undergraduate programs in interior architecture, design studies and fashion, design and merchandising will be transferred from of the Davis College and placed in the new college that’s formed from the merging of the Reed College of Media and the College of Creative Arts.
The severity of the proposed faculty reduction was lessened from reducing to 21 instead of the originally proposed 16.
The Department of Public Administration was unsuccessful in its appeal and is still recommended to discontinue both its graduate programs in legal studies and public administration.
If the Board of Governors vote to approve this recommendation on Sept. 15, the Department would disappear entirely, as it has been asked to reduce its faculty to 0.
The Department proposed an online graduate public administration program in its appeal, according to the release, but it was denied.
The Provost’s Office also reinforced its preliminary recommendation for the Division of Resource Economics and Management, proposing that the doctoral resource management program be axed.
The recommendation to discard the current undergraduate programs in agribusiness management, environmental and energy resource management and environmental and natural resource economics and develop them into cooperative programs was upheld in the final recommendation.
Tuesday’s release of final recommendations concludes the appeals process in which 19 of the 25 units with preliminary recommendations for cuts defended their programs. The proposed cuts are part of the Provost’s Office’s program portfolio review to aid the University’s academic transformation and downsizing efforts during its budget crisis.
Now, all recommendations will be presented and voted upon by the Board of Governors on Sept. 15. The Board will hear public comments, both written and in-person, on Sept. 14.