Students and faculty rallied outside of the Mountainlair Wednesday following the faculty vote of no confidence in President E. Gordon Gee and to freeze Academic Transformation.

The student-led union, West Virginia United, organized the pep rally.

Mai-lyn Sadler, Student Government Association senator and union member, kicked off the pep rally by addressing students and faculty who were gathered in red clothing.

The crowd held signs that read “cut from the top, not the bottom,” “Fire Gee” and “Gee is bad.” A list of demands from the student union were also displayed.

“We have to show them that they need to care, that they have the power only because we give it to them,” Dylan Miller, junior chemical engineering major, said.

Dylan Miller We have to show them that they need to care, that they have the power only because we give it to them. -Dylan Miller, junior chemical engineering major

Amelia Blevins, a senior technical art history major, was one among numerous students who participated in the pep rally.

“I wanted to just do my part to stand up for my department and all the other departments at large that are on the chopping block,” Blevins said.

Mathew Kolb, president of WV United, also addressed the finished and unfinished business of the student union, which includes their current balance gathered from donations, plans to elect new committee chairs and plans to attend the Board of Governors meeting on Sept. 15, where the Provost’s Office’s final recommendations will be voted on.

The group of rally members moved inside the Mountainlair to speak at SGA’s regular student assembly meeting.

During the open student forum, numerous WV United members shared their thoughts on Academic Transformation.

The forum began with a statement from Miller, who called on SGA President Madison Santmyer to vote against the recommended cuts with her seat on the Board of Governors.

Additionally, West Virginia United member Winston Smith spoke about his thoughts on SGA’s response to Academic Transformation.

“I wish I could see the same fierceness in the student government that we see in the student union and the campus workers union and the faculty,” Smith said.

SGA members responded by stating that they have been against the program cuts since the beginning of Academic Transformation, and that axing only academic programs will not solve the $45 million deficit.

A few SGA members also said they have been present at the rallies and walkouts.

“We have to pick our battles carefully because the cuts have to happen,” Garrett Oursler, Davis College senator, said.

At the forum’s conclusion, Sadler called on her colleagues in SGA to make more efforts to stand with students in their protests against Academic Transformation.

“I know that people's lives are on the line. Hundreds of faculty’s,” Sadler said. “And I know that’s such a large ask, but those people, they’re asking us for [help], 300 plus people are asking us for it, and just this union alone, and they’re not the only ones.”

On Aug. 24, SGA issued a statement in response to Academic Transformation and a proclamation against the Provost’s Office’s proposed program cuts and faculty reductions.

SGA also recently held a town hall meeting, during which students voiced their concerns and thoughts on the issue.

Students express concerns to admin at SGA town hall Many students took to the podium at the Student Government Association’s first town hall meeting of the semester Thursday in the Mountainlair …

SGA will be hosting its second town hall meeting on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. in Evansdale Crossing room 414.

The Board of Governors will meet on Sept. 15 to vote on the Provost’s Office’s final recommendations following program appeals. Members of the campus and broader communities can submit written or deliver spoken comments to the Board on Sept. 14.

Those wanting to share thoughts, questions or concerns regarding Academic Transformation can fill out SGA’s survey.