Many students took to the podium Thursday at the Student Government Association’s first town hall meeting of the semester in the Mountainlair Ballroom.
Associate Provost Mark Gavin served as the sole administrative voice at the event and confirmed that he would not be taking a pay cut in response to academic transformation efforts at the University.
“As far as a pay cut for me personally, no, I'm not going to and we are not asking anybody else to take a pay cut,” he said.
This response was met with an uproar of backlash from many students, claiming that many faculty at the University are being faced with a “100% pay cut.”
“The position has been all along that we need to reduce our staff size, including faculty and staff, to better reflect the size of the University that we actually are in. Yes, that means in those terms that people will take a 100% pay cut, and there is nothing good about that.” Gavin said.
Philosophy major Dante Pulice called for a change.
“This is an administrative failure. We're punishing people at the bottom of this whenever it starts at the top and that's just embarrassing.”
Gavin said, however, that diminishing salaries of faculty and administrators would not resolve the structural budget deficit.
“You don't solve the long-term problem by asking people who remain to take pay cuts, that includes … top administrators,” he said.
However, Gavin also said that administrators were “not exempt” from the academic portfolio review.
Students also voiced concerns about the programs that had been recommended for discontinuation, calling on Student Body President Madison Santmyer to use her seat on the Board of Governors to vote against the cuts.
West Virginia United, a student-led union on campus, released a statement Thursday morning directed toward Santmyer. An excerpt was read at the town hall meeting by student Bethany Winters.
“The WVUSU Assembly of Delegates, representing over three hundred students, formally calls for Santmyer to fulfill her duty to the students by voting against the recommendations.”
Santmyer, however, did not reveal how she would be using her vote at the Board of Governors meeting on Sept. 15, when the Board will make its vote to solidify or refute the Provost’s Office’s final recommendations for reductions.
“I’m not going to say how I’m going to vote yet. Not all the information has been given to me,” she said. “I would not be doing my job if I were to say how I'm gonna vote before the process has been completed. We're in the middle of appeals right now.”
Students advocated heavily for the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics, which received its final recommendation calling for the discontinuation of all majors in the department Tuesday.
“I just can't imagine a WVU without foreign languages,” said student Garrett Cessna. “I think that this cut, if it proceeds how the University is trying to have it proceed, is going to be really detrimental to people trying to apply to Fulbright, to people trying to have cultural connections outside of our state.”
Many students expressed concern about the implications of the finalized recommendations to dissolve the World Languages Department, as it may hinder opportunities for WVU students.
Gavin did not comment on the Fulbright Scholarship but addressed similar concerns such as the ability to apply for the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.
“When you dig further into some of those [honor society requirements], it's not that language courses are required, it's that language proficiency is required,” Gavin said. “That oftentimes is acquired through language courses in combination with other things, but it's not the only pathway, and again, I go back to we are offering elective language training face to face. We'll continue that for the students who are interested.”
Gavin also said that although the World Language department brought in $800,000 to the University last year, WVU will not be losing money as a result of the cut.
“When they use that to say ‘we make money for the University’, that is not true. [World Languages] generate student credit hours that have tuition dollars attached to it,” he said. “If you took away that [language] requirement and let students go where they want, it's not as if those students would stop paying tuition.”
Another program that made its way into the discussion was the landscape architecture major in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, which was recommended for discontinuation on Aug. 11.
“The landscape architecture program is really good. It's a high-quality program. It's got a national reputation and beyond the classroom, it does a really good job of reaching out to the community,” Gavin said. “There's no question about the quality and the impact. The issue is really the numbers.”
The program is set to appeal Friday, Sept. 1.
Gavin also commented on the University’s R1 status, saying that there was “exclusionary criteria” developed at the beginning of academic transformation to prevent the University from losing its status.
He said that if a PhD program in a department that was under review generated at least $1 million in external research funding, it would be excluded from the review.
“Those PhD programs wouldn't be touched, and then also we're mindful of PhD programs themselves,” he said.
Despite this, the Department of Mathematical and Data Sciences lost its appeal to save its graduate programs Thursday.
Gavin defended the discontinuation of the graduate programs, saying that it would give faculty a chance to focus solely on the undergraduate math classes, some of which have high fail rates, he said.
“We have students who are not able to succeed and progress in engineering, not because they're not doing well in engineering classes, but because they’re not doing well in math classes. The math classes at the undergraduate level have needed attention over time,” he said.
He said that the graduate programs lost would eventually be revamped into a more “contemporary” Data Sciences and Analytics degree.
Multiple students questioned the University’s ability to invest in projects such as the new business and economics building, Reynolds Hall, even though enrollment was declining.
“I'm really confused as to why we're seeing so many cosmetic updates around campus,” said Mai-Lyn Sadler, a philosophy and political science double major. “We've been in a budget deficit for, I don't know, at least a year knowing and we still see stuff in front Chitwood, in front of a few of the other buildings on Downtown campus, new signs on the PRT station.”
“It's all really confusing for students to see such new cosmetic updates while we're emptying out our academic opportunities.”
“The answers you're giving is not enough,” said Sadler. “I want to see more from the University.”
SGA will hold another town hall meeting at Evansdale Crossing 414 on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. for students to continue voicing their concerns.