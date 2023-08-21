A sea of red flooded the free speech zone outside the Mountainlair and the Student Recreation Center Monday as hundreds of students, faculty and members of the campus community gathered for a walkout in protest of the University’s proposed program and faculty reductions.

Dozens of picket signs rose to the sky pleading with administrators to “save World Language,” “protect the arts” and “fire Gee.” The event was organized by West Virginia United, a student-led union.

Many students voiced concerns for the future of the University and higher education in the state.

“While our education suffers, our degrees are devalued and our futures are disrupted. The administration refuses to do anything that could save money at their expense,” student Tim Bragg said to the crowd downtown.

Senior history major Lenna Lyons said the recommendations are especially nerve-wracking for West Virginia natives.

“Getting rid of [The Department of World Languages] or completely cutting it not only takes away options for the students, but it also really harms the education that's provided,” she said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum.

“West Virginia is a very poor state, so a lot of the students that come here, come from low income families or backgrounds where this is one of the only schools that you would have access to.”

The Provost’s Office released its preliminary recommendations for program discontinuations and reductions on Aug. 11 as part of the University’s Academic Transformation and downsizing.

Among the 32 majors recommended for discontinuation were the entire departments of World Languages, Literature and Linguistics and Public Administration as well as all math graduate programs.

Sarah Rogalcheck, a junior studying English and minoring in Spanish, was one of dozens of students at the Student Recreation Center protesting the proposed axing of the Department of World Languages.

“I really believe the language program is a fundamental part of the University, and it’s a disgrace that the administration would even consider taking it away,” she said in an interview with The DA.

“It’s honestly very scary being a student here right now because so much is up in the air.”

GALLERY | Students walk out on Evansdale campus Students walk out of their classes on the Evansdale campus at WVU on Aug. 21, 2023 in protest of possible program discontinuations.

The group protesting outside of the Mountainlair migrated to Stewart Hall, which is home to administrators like President E. Gordon Gee, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop and Provost Maryanne Reed.

There, Hassan Aldebyan, a student and son of a faculty member in the World Languages department, addressed the crowd.

“I gotta show support to my mom because she has spent a lot of years and dedication to this job,” he said.

“It affects all faculty, like not only professors getting fired, but students, they have less opportunities.”

Many faculty were in attendance at the walkout.

Of the faculty in attendance was English professor Glenn Taylor, whose program, the Master’s of Fine Arts in Creative Writing, is recommended for discontinuation. He addressed the crowd at the Mountainlair as a faculty voice during the protest.

“They think we will lay down,” he said. “We will not ever, ever lay down, so just keep fighting, get informed, join the union.”

“There is power in the union.”

Taylor said the University has underestimated students, faculty and the Morgantown community as a whole.

“I believe in the young people of the state because I've seen them in my classrooms for the last 13 years since I moved back here from Chicago to raise my family here,” he said. “And so I've got a lot of skin in the game, and I might as well go down swinging.”

West Virginia United formed on campus just over a month ago. The student union has been sharing information regarding the preliminary cuts on its Twitter, as well as distributing posters around campus.

Organizer Matthew Kolb said the University’s response to these recommendations is setting a precedent for higher education.

“Not only are the program cuts going to immediately affect the students in them and the faculty that work in them, they're also going to have a ripple effect for the entire University and possibly for the entire nation,” he said.

“When you come to a university like WVU, I think you come with the expectation that you're going to have all sorts of opportunities available to you,” said West Virginia United organizer Christian Rowe. “I mean, that's what they pitch you on, and now they're trying to rip all those out from underneath us.”

Some students told The DA that they are concerned about the University’s reputation following the budget crisis.

“I'm from New Hampshire. I could have went anywhere else for school, but I chose here because I love it, and I don't want to be embarrassed about where my degree came from,” said senior graphic design major Zoe Papps.

Silas Bright, a senior acting major and ambassador for the College of Creative Arts, said he encourages students to come to WVU as part of his job.

“I feel ashamed to be doing that right now, because I don't want to be telling somebody to come here when I know it's against their best interest to be going into a program that's getting cut,” Bright said as he protested with fellow students on the Evansdale campus.

GALLERY | Students walk out on Downtown campus Students walk out of their classes on the Downtown campus at WVU on Aug. 21, 2023 in protest of possible program discontinuations.

Delegates Evan Hansen and Anitra Hamilton and former Delegate Barbara Fleischauer also spoke in support of the students and faculty.

The University issued a statement following the walkouts on both campuses in Morgantown. Below is the official statement:

“While we encourage students to be in class, we also support those who chose to engage in respectful debate on our campus which is their First Amendment right. We have been listening to students who have been telling us what they want through the majors and programs they are enrolling in, and importantly those they are not, and we are responding. That data factors heavily into preliminary recommendations, and it is why we focused on areas that would affect the fewest possible number of students – less than 2%.”