Students, faculty and community members gathered Wednesday at live music and performance venue 123 Pleasant Street for “Save Our U,” a community rally in support of programs and faculty targeted for reductions.

The free event, which took place only two days after the student-led walkouts on the Downtown and Evansdale campuses, was led by West Virginia United, a new student union on campus. Doors opened at 5:30 p.m. and performances ran until 10 p.m.

Lisa Di Bartolomeo, a teaching professor of Russian studies and Slavic and East European studies, said she was struck with the idea of a concert rally during dinner one evening.

“I was having dinner with friends one night and thought, ‘what if we hosted a concert that allows people to gather and support the University programs targeted for cuts?’” Di Bartolomeo said.

“All of my friends said, ‘let's do it.’”

These artists, who ranged from hard rock to country, led audiences through chants and cheers as they spoke their minds through song.

“A forty-something million dollar hole has been dug, and the folks who used the shovel are acting so damn smug," singer Jamie Lewis said to the crowd. “Which side are you on folks, which side are you on?”

The Provost’s Office released its preliminary recommendations for program discontinuations and faculty reductions on Aug. 11. It called for the discontinuation of 32 majors including the entire departments of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics and Public Administration as well as all math graduate programs.

Being a student of the University as it navigates through the budget crisis is not easy, as

Gabe Jones, a junior environmental geoscience major, said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum.

“All the people involved in this decision have so clearly chosen to make their own money over the entire student body’s education and are essentially gutting them for profit,” Jones said. “This is an incredibly angering and frustrating thing to see as a student of the University.”

While the concert rally provided a fun way for students and faculty to form a connection with one another, it also served as a student-led message to the University.

“Events such as this help build a sense of solidarity and helps build a great community of people who all support the same cause, while seeing some cool bands and having a good time," Jones said.

“This shows that the student body isn’t going to just lay down and let this happen, that we will put up a fight in any way we can. We won’t let it be as simple as they would have liked.”

James Giuliani, who has spent the last 66 years in Morgantown as a resident, showed his support at both rallies this week.

“You guys [students] are here for a short term. I have invested my whole life here; my children, my wife, my family,” Giuliani said.

Community members, such as Giuliani, voiced concern about what these changes will bring to their ways of life in the coming months.

“West Virginia University is the economic weapon of West Virginia, and it is dying,” Giuliani stated. “We must do everything we can, before it is too late.”

Students who want to learn more about West Virginia United can visit its website.