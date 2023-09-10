West Virginia University alumni stood in solidarity in front of the Mountainlair Saturday to protest Academic Transformation efforts at the University.
The group said that they would hold all donations from the University until President E. Gordon Gee is fired and Academic Transformation is frozen.
The crowd echoed chants of “fire Gee” and “stop the cuts” supporting their alma mater.
Carisa Collins, an organizer of the event, stood in the middle of the crowd and read off each of the departments that are currently at risk of discontinuance. Each department was met with cheers of support from the group.
“Our faculty, our staff, our students, their livelihoods are getting cut,” she said.
As a 2009 graduate of the English program and a 2015 graduate of the Integrated Marketing Communications Program, Collins feels very strongly about the severity of the proposed program cuts.
“In West Virginia, we battle so many stereotypes every day and we know we are better than all of those stereotypes,” she said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum.
“When you cut critical things like writing, reading, mathematics, language instruction, plant and soil sciences, the arts, you're cutting those futures for our kids, and the country looks at us and goes ‘yeah,’ that's on track with their perception of what we do here, and that's just wrong. It's infuriating. It's heartbreaking. And what we need to do is dig in and support those critical areas of education for our state.”
Emily Tanzey, adjunct professor and WVU alum, said she wasn’t surprised to see the proposed program cuts, but she is still willing to fight them.
“We’re done giving financially to a University that no longer cares about its students and its staff,” she said.
According to Morgan King, a 2018 graduate of WVU and an organizer of the event, alumni have been unified by their efforts to stop the cuts.
“We have a very clear message that we want to send and that's to freeze this transformation. We want to see Gee gone and then finally, we want to let the administration know that alumni are done giving to the University until these demands are met,” she said in an interview with The DA.
King received a Fulbright scholarship during her time at WVU and served as an English teaching assistant in Madrid, Spain.
“I feel like I'm personally an example of what happens when a university invests and in a wide range of academics,” King said. “I was an engineering major, but I took dance classes, I took language classes, and that really supplemented into strengthening my primary field of study and engineering.”
The group’s demands follow the successful faculty assembly votes of no confidence against Gee and for a resolution urging to freeze Academic Transformation efforts at the University.
Although these votes were rejected by the Board of Governors in a statement following the assembly meeting, alumni are still pushing for the efforts backed by the vote.
Alumni at the rally were encouraged to sign the #donegiving pledge, saying that they will hold all donations to the University until their demands are met.
“We will not resume donations until an independent audit of the University’s finances has been completed so that we have an understanding of what led to this budget crisis and where our money is going. We encourage fellow WVU alumni to join our pledge: We are #donegiving,” the pledge says.
Alumni sent an open letter regarding Academic Transformation to the administration and the Board of Governors on the morning of its meeting on Aug. 22. The letter was sent via email and copies of it were delivered to administration directly to Stewart Hall, King said.
“I think as alumni, we're in a privileged position to be able to speak up and speak out without fear of censorship without fear of repercussions by the administration,” King said. “I feel like it's my responsibility as an alumni to do that in my own privileged position.”
In the letter, faculty cited “real estate boondoggles, administrative bloat, and declining state funding” as causes of WVU’s $45 million budget deficit.
Although the letter requested a response from the administration and a chance to engage, according to King, there has been no response.
Alongside an unwillingness to continue donating to WVU, some at the rally said they were embarrassed by their alma mater.
One is Kori Morgan, an author and 2010 graduate of WVU’s MFA creative writing program, who came from Ohio to join the alumni rally.
“I don't know if I can recommend that people apply here anymore. I actually debated whether or not I should remove WVU from my author bio and just say that I have a Master of Fine Arts in fiction writing.”
Mike Pushkin, chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party, was also in attendance.
“The fate of this University affects the entire state of West Virginia. This is the flagship University of the state of West Virginia and it breaks my heart to see what a few misguided people are doing to this school,” he said to the crowd.
Pushkin also led the crowd in a rendition of “Solidarity Forever” and encouraged members to register to vote.
Treasure Barberich-Wyckoff, a 2016 graduate of the political science and international studies programs at WVU, is currently enrolled in the Higher Education Administration graduate program, which is recommended for discontinuance.
As a current student in a program on the chopping block and an alumnus, Barberich-Wyckoff said she is dissatisfied with the University’s response to Academic Transformation efforts.
“They want to say that they're being transparent, but they're not,” she said. “I think the national news is picking up on that. I think that there have been a lot of media attention that has not come to their aid,” she said
King said that the group’s goal is to gather as many alumni as they can to hold donations from the University.
For more information visit the Save WVU Alumni Action Network’s Facebook.