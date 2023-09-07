A student union recently appeared on campus in response to the Provost’s Office’s recommendations for program discontinuations and faculty reductions in light of the University’s budget shortfall.
West Virginia United, a student-led union aimed at consolidating and directing student power, was officially formed on July 20. Since then, the group has amassed almost 250 members.
Sophomore Chinese studies major and co-founder of WV United Christian Adams said the organization aims to provide a larger platform for student voices.
“We’re student-founded, we’re student-led, our goal is to help students have a voice and be represented,” he said.
The group’s most recent focus has been increasing the amount of information available about the proposed program cuts and pushing the University to conduct an external audit.
“We are primarily focusing on the budget cuts and bringing as much awareness to them as possible, keeping people informed and hopefully stopping them,” Adams said.
Most recently, WV United created a petition in support of Faculty Senate’s proposed resolutions of no-confidence in President E. Gordon Gee and calling for the freezing of the Academic Transformation process. The vote on both resolutions will take place during a University assembly on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at noon.
Union members also organized a student-led walkout in August on WVU’s Downtown and Evansdale campuses that garnered the attendance of hundreds of students, faculty and community members and attended the Aug. 22 Board of Governors meeting to voice their concerns.
Membership is primarily composed of undergraduate and graduate students, with many alumni, faculty and community members supporting the group, according to Adams.
Student organizations and unions on campus can also vote to become a member organization of WV United.
The independent organizations then assign a councilor to represent them within the WV United executive council, a specialized group of members aimed at identifying specific ways to aid students.
“They [executive council members] have the power to help individuals. They are explicitly tasked and focused on finding new ways to help students and then creating initiatives and getting them to the assembly to vote,” Adams said.
Julia Conde, a senior women and gender studies and history major, said her frustration following the Provost’s Office’s preliminary recommendations prompted her membership in the union.
“It’s just very nerve-wracking to have a lot of your plans just suddenly shift and the rug ripped out from under you,” she said.
Along with Adams, Conde serves on the WV United executive council.
“Being able to channel that frustration and unease into WV United has been really helpful for me. It’s really a way for us to group together, build this community, advocate for what we know we deserve and it’s been really rewarding so far,” she said.
Conde said that WV United is trying to show undergraduate students that they need to take the power of their education into their own hands.
“I really think it's important that, not only at this school, but at other institutions where this might happen or is already happening, that students realize they are not completely powerless,” she said.
Members of the executive council are currently working to find ways to help students who have and will be affected by the Provost’s Office’s preliminary recommendations for program discontinuations and faculty reductions.
The organization has also begun work to create specific task-oriented committees for issues on campus that extend beyond budget cuts.
For information on WV United and how to join, visit the organization's website.