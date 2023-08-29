The Provost’s Office announced its first round of final recommendations for program reductions and discontinuations in a release Tuesday, solidifying its proposal to axe all majors in the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics.
However, the Provost’s Office’s final recommendations adjusted the proposed faculty reduction total from zero to five.
The release said that the five faculty that are kept are proposed to be moved to another unit to deliver Spanish and Chinese courses face-to-face as electives based on student demand and instructional capacity.
The Provost’s Office will also move forward with the abolishing of language requirements for students pursuing bachelor of arts majors in the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences.
According to the release, the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics was flagged in 2021 for low enrollment, prompting the Provost’s Office to recommend that Eberly College look into consolidating its majors and rid of its language requirement.
Additionally, the recommendations to discontinue the bachelor’s in recreation, parks and tourism resources and the bachelor’s in biometric systems engineering were upheld in the final recommendations made Tuesday.
The final recommendations for the Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering are the same as the preliminary ones.
The School of Public Health’s recommendations were changed as a result of its hearing. Now, the Provost’s Office asks that the school reduce its faculty by 11 instead of the originally proposed 14.
The release said that the changes to the preliminary recommendation in the School of Public Health will allow it to “maintain the accreditation for and operations of its current academic programs.”
These final recommendations are part of the University’s academic transformation and downsizing in light of its $45 million budget deficit.
Preliminary recommendations for reductions were made on Aug. 11 and programs flagged for cuts were allowed to submit a Notice of Intent to Appeal. The appeals hearings started Thursday, Aug. 24, and will continue through Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Nineteen of the 25 units with recommended reductions submitted appeals.
According to Provost Maryanne Reed, final recommendations for programs that appealed their proposed cuts will be announced three business days after their hearings.