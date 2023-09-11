As an institution in the heart of Appalachia, WVU is home to many West Virginia natives who feel that their only chance at higher education is at universities in the state.
For Brenna Sheldon, she said WVU is her only chance.
“I have nowhere else to go, this is my only option,” she said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum. “If they get rid of my major, I have to drop out.”
The ceramics major attended the student walkout in hopes of saving her major, which is currently on the chopping block.
Also in attendance at the walkout was Lilly Adkins, a senior painting and sculpture double major at WVU. She expressed her fear for West Virginia’s higher education in an interview with The DA.
“I'm extremely concerned for West Virginia residents’ access to higher education because this is a poor state. We don't have the money to be going to out-of-state schools and paying that extra cost. We don't have the money to not be having the Promise Scholarship.”
Referred to as a “budget crisis,” a “blood bath” and “fiscal mismanagement,” Academic Transformation efforts at West Virginia University face backlash from students and faculty in coverage by several national publications.
Publications such as The New York Times, National Public Radio, The Washington Post and the Associated Press are tuned in to the budget shortfall at WVU.
Over the past few weeks, many headlines detailing proposed program cuts and faculty reductions at the University have sprung up, including ABC News and the Associated Press’s coverage of the student walkout on Aug. 21. and The Chronicle of Higher Education’s data analysis, which breaks down how WVU’s budget has progressed to a deficit as large as $45 million.
The Chronicle’s analysis referenced University President E. Gordon Gee’s promise to boost University enrollment to 40,000 by 2020 at the start of his presidency in 2014.
These efforts did fail, however, to no surprise, as enrollment has been declining since 2017, according to the article.
An additional piece in The Washington Post piggybacked off The Chronicle’s analysis, pointing to faculty skepticism over time regarding Gee’s adamance that enrollment would increase throughout his presidency.
The New York Times outlines Gee’s history in an article, citing his “charm” and “outspokenness” as well as his “unpopular decisions” and history of contributing to the slashing of budgets in past university presidencies, like Ohio State University.
Faculty at WVU recently took a vote of no-confidence against Gee, which passed 797-100, also voting successfully to pass a resolution urging the Board of Governors to freeze the Academic Transformation efforts at the University.
University officials released a statement soon after in defense of Gee and Academic Transformation.
“The Board of Governors unequivocally supports the leadership of President Gee and the strategic repositioning of WVU and rejects the multiple examples of misinformation that informed these resolutions. The University is transforming to better reflect the needs of today, and we must continue to act boldly,” Board of Governors Chair Taunja Willis-Miller said in the statement Wednesday.
Sophomore Christian Adams told The New York Times that he and his fellow classmates are worried.
“It’s come as a major shock and a major blow to the morale of many of my peers,” he said in an additional interview with The Washington Post.
Adams’s concerns echo other student and faculty fears as they face potential program cuts.
WVU’s Academic Transformation is labeled as a turning point in higher education by The Washington Post, saying that it “raises questions about what the minimum academic offerings should be at a prominent public research university.”
According to The Washington Post, other universities such as the University of Kansas, Pennsylvania State University and Rutgers University in New Jersey are also facing similar budget problems as WVU.
World Languages professor Lisa Di Bartelomeo told the Associated Press that she is worried that WVU’s proposition to dissolve her department will affect the decisions of other universities.
“I hope this is not a sign of things to come, but I do worry that it may be, and that other places will see what WVU is doing and say, ‘Oh, well we can get away with this, too,’” she said in the article.
Paula M. Krebs, executive director of the Modern Language Association, addressed a letter to Gee on Aug. 11, criticizing the recommendation to completely dissolve the World Languages Department at WVU, according to The Washington Post.
“I can tell you that no other state flagship university has forsaken language education for its students or made the kinds of cuts to the humanities that WVU is undertaking,” Krebs said in the letter. “The humanities should not be reserved for students who can afford private higher education.”
WVU’s final recommendations for program discontinuations and faculty reductions will be voted on Sept. 15 by the Board of Governors.
Follow The DA for updates and past coverage at daonline.com/wvubudgetcuts.