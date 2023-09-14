Students, faculty and campus community members filled the Erickson Alumni Center Thursday to state their concerns regarding Academic Transformation efforts to the Board of Governors.
West Virginia United members rallied outside of the Alumni Center prior to the meeting’s start, holding posters with phrases such as “burn couches, not courses” and “we are paying attention.”
Inside the meeting, speakers, which included alumni, first-generation students, faculty and community members, were allotted two minutes each to address the Board.
According to Mai-lyn Sadler, a student union member, she feels that the Board is not listening to the people of West Virginia.
“We do not stand with these cuts,” Sadler said. “You are against us. You are against education in this state. You are against West Virginians.”
Assistant English professors Rose Casey, Johanna Winant and Jessie Wilkerson referenced their co-written open letter that was published by the Boston Review on Sept. 7. The trio said that the letter had been viewed over 1 million times.
“When WVU was founded in 1867 through a Morrill Act, it became one of many new colleges to enable non-elite white men to pursue degrees in agriculture, industry and the liberal arts,” Casey said. “That project of racial and class equity is ongoing, nowhere near complete, and in peril.”
“Colleagues, students and community members speak of lost careers, opportunities and community. They lament the destruction of pathways of learning for future generations of West Virginians, and they mourn the potential loss of programs that have enriched people's lives here and beyond,” she said.
Winant additionally presented a basket of letters to Board Chair Taunja Willis-Miller, encouraging other speakers to leave their statements in the basket for the Board to read after the hearing was over.
Many spoke in support of the math graduate programs, which are facing potential discontinuation.
Adam Halasz, math graduate program coordinator, said that the program’s declining aggregate enrollment is not a reflection of the recruiting efforts of the School of Mathematical and Data Sciences.
Halasz said that recruiting efforts of the past few years were “robust.”
Ela Celikbas, assistant professor of mathematics, said that the downsizing of math faculty would have a negative effect on the quality of instruction.
“We are expected to design a new graduate program only focusing in applied math and data sciences,” she said. “We find this to be an impossible mission.”
Celikbas went on to say that of the faculty remaining in the department, only three are focused in applied mathematics and data sciences.
Mikel Holcomb, a faculty member of the Department of Physics and Astronomy, was one of many to question the University’s ability to maintain its R1 status.
“As a professor who's pulled in over a million dollars of research funds, your suggestion that we can maintain our R1 status with all of the recent cuts is laughable,” she said.
Sean McWilliams, another professor of physics and astronomy, said that graduate math programs are essential for R1 universities.
“The current plan is, therefore, to have Mountaineers ‘go first’ by trying to make WVU the only R1 with no graduate degree in math,” he said. “The recent open letter claims that less than 1% of majors are impacted by these cuts, but every STEM major takes math.”
McWilliams also added that the near elimination of the World Languages department will affect R1 by reinforcing the stereotype that WVU is “insular, unwelcoming and not interested in engaging with an increasingly global community.”
Multiple members of the Department of Public Administration, which is proposed to be dissolved completely, said that they had not received any notification that the program was facing potential discontinuation due to enrollment trends until July, despite the fact that President E. Gordon Gee stated at the Faculty Senate meeting Monday that most programs were warned of this possible fate three years ago.
“Our department … was never informed about any issues, specifically on financing, enrollment or registration,” Paolo Farah, a public administration professor, said. “It's unfortunate because if we would have known two or three years ago that potential needs have changed, some of the faculty in our department would have suggested and recommended strongly some of those actions that the University is actually requiring, without any direction.”
Margaret Stout, professor of public administration, said that the program had taken it upon themselves to combat declining enrollment, despite not previously hearing concerns from the administration.
Torli Bush, a West Virginia native and alum of the mechanical engineering program, spoke in support of WVU’s creative writing department.
“West Virginia has a history of producing notable writers both formally and informally. Because our history and experiences are so unique,” she said.
Bush received a creative writing degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College and was named as a Book Award finalist from the Center for African American Poetry Poetics at the University of Pittsburgh. He attributes all of these accomplishments to the faculty of WVU’s master’s creative writing program.
“Before I move on, let me add the most powerful personal element to my faith in this program. I was rejected from it twice, and I'm still here defending it in its fullness,” he said.
As an undergraduate student in actuarial sciences, Maggie Sauers is also feeling the potential effects of Academic Transformation, as the program she calls home is in jeopardy. Sauers said that the professor in charge of her program recently announced her departure from WVU due to a “job stability concern.”
“You were not voting to decide the fate of the actuarial science program here at WVU, and yet, in just a few months, this program, much like the ones you are voting on, will be gutted,” she said. “Despite the fact that my area of study will no longer exist at WVU starting Jan. 24, I do not get the luxury to be including Gordon Gee’s predicted 1% affected.”
Morgantown native and third-year student Miles Case expressed frustration towards Academic Transformation, saying that it was “gutting, eviscerating and dismantling” education.
“You are correct when you said higher education is under attack, but I think you forgot to mention that you were the one who was attacking it,” he said, addressing Gee.
Willis-Miller addressed the crowd saying that cheering needed to be kept to a minimum due to a meeting occurring next door. This comment came after she informed the room that anyone who caused a disruption would be asked to leave.
WVU Foundation Scholar Olivia Dowler addressed the Board, pleading with them to respect those who chose to speak at the meeting.
“Please just give us the respect that we deserve. I want to say that,” she said. “Please don't make me have to say that I'm embarrassed to go here. Please don't make me feel guilty whenever I tell students that they should come here. I love this state and this school and so do all of these people.”
Professor of Communications studies, Dan Totzkay, joined Dowler in a plea for respect.
“I just ask that you treat all of us and our students as human beings as we go through this process.”
Christian Rowe, a student union member and master’s student at WVU cited the national coverage that the student walkout received and urged the Board to reconsider the proposed program cuts.
“If you go through with this, never again can this body say that they are listening to anyone but themselves and out-of-state consulting companies that only seek to shave down to people of West Virginia to turn a profit,” Rowe said, referring to the University’s hiring of an external consultant to conduct the reviews.
First-generation student and West Virginia native Elise Vuiller said that WVU was her only option. Despite the fact that WVU never visited her high school, her application was the result of a coupon waiving the application fee that she received from the University.
“Gordon Gee is not from Appalachia and is not fighting for the rights of Appalachian students,” she said. “He was not born poor and he does not feel the effects of the poverty trap, but rather benefits from it.”
The Board of Governors will vote on the Provost’s Office’s final recommendations on Friday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. at the Erickson Alumni Center.