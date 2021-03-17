WVU’s Up All Night resumed in-person activities, as well as late-night dining options, with increased COVID-19 precautions but drew in a smaller crowd than last semester.
The weekly event opened back up in the Mountainlair as well as Towers on March 12 for some physical participation but continues to hold some activities online, including trivia events and Jackbox parties. Students must register ahead of time for events, but registration is not necessary to pick up food in the dining halls, which is currently served by staff members.
Kristie Stewart-Gale, the marketing and advertising manager for WVU Arts and Entertainment, said the number of students attending Up All Night this semester is lower than the rate of attendance in the fall.
“It’s a smaller turnout than pre-COVID, and it’s a little bit smaller than what we were seeing last semester,” Stewart-Gale said. “I think it’s going to take students a little bit of time to realize that they can come back in person.”
"I'm really happy Up All Night is back because it's a great option for students to stop and get free food on the weekends after a long night," Heidi Shea, a freshman psychology student, said. "It's a safer option for those who go out, and you know that it will always be open through the night if you need a break."
Kristie Stewart-Gale said that Up All Night has included a range of COVID-19 safety precautions for the program.
Masks are mandatory, pool and bowling games are limited to a certain number of players and alternate tables are used in order to adhere to social distancing. The decision to reopen Up All Night for the spring semester was made by the health committee, according to Stewart-Gale.
Additionally, non-student guests cannot be admitted, and the seating options are more limited.
Stewart-Gale also said that registration of attendees makes contract tracing easier, and if a student were to walk in without registration, they are registered on the spot if room is available to ensure everybody is accounted for. Lines for food are also monitored by security to honor social distancing.
Nina Harper, who works at WVUp All Night, said that she believed the school was trying to return students to a more social atmosphere. She said that the event was lucky to get 700 students to attend, whereas before, WVUp All Night used to serve more than 1,000 students before the pandemic.