To the surprise of students leaving class at the law school Thursday, they were greeted by Ryder, a Great Pyrenees Lab mix and the Davis College’s official therapy dog.
The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has taken an initiative to reach out to the campus community with Yappy Hour, an event that allows students to interact with the University’s therapy dogs.
Caitlyn Fulp, a student organizer of Yappy Hour, said the event helps students destress during these stressful times.
“We care about their [students’] mental health and we want them to be happy and relaxed,” Caitlyn Fulp, a student organizer of the event, said. “After the pandemic, I feel like this is a way to get back and connect with newer students on the campus.”
In partnership with the Carruth Center, the event aims to reach out to students directly and provide them with a safe space to relax.
Yappy Hour proved to be a great success among students who tackle school and pandemic related stress in their everyday lives, according to Fulp.
“I haven’t done this before but this is very beneficial. It brightened my day up, especially the dog,” said Gabriela Tavern, a JD candidate at the WVU College of Law.
Some students said they were looking forward to seeing Ryder after class, saying it was a happy mid-week break that they didn’t know they needed.
Sophia Hogg, another JD candidate at WVU College of Law, said she couldn't stop petting the dog after class.
Tom Green, assistant dean of the Davis College and Ryder’s handler, said that the visitation therapy dogs are chosen through the Hearts of Gold program, a non-profit organization that works with WVU to train service dogs, based on their projected personality.
The trained dogs are evaluated, expected to remain relaxed while interacting with people. The handlers are also certified every year to best direct the dog which is crucial in keeping the setting pleasant during the sessions.
The motivation behind this event was to impact the university community as a whole by organizing them in various, high-traffic areas on campus to welcome as many students as possible and really make a difference starting with a smile.
Yappy Hour will take place on the following dates this semester:
- Feb. 3, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Mountainlair)
- Feb. 17, 9-11 a.m. (Health Sciences Center)
- March 23, noon to 2 p.m. (E. Moore Hall)
- April 12, 1-3 p.m. (Mountainlair)
- April 28, noon to 2 p.m. (Mountainlair)