Freshman year can be a struggle.
You may hit snooze one too many times for that 8:30 a.m. class. The PRT will inevitably break down when you need it the most, and you’ll find that three meals a day at campus dining halls get old really quick.
Yet, the seemingly endless obstacles you’ll face this first year make up the collective experience of being a college freshman. You’re part of this now, class of 2026, and while our student newspaper can’t get you to class on time or keep the PRT running on schedule, it may just help you be more informed about what’s happening around campus.
The Daily Athenaeum newsletter will bring you meaningful stories every week about what’s happening in your community. Whether it’s a student government election or fraternity suspension, we’ve got you covered.
Last year we reported on health code violations in dining halls, a two-month-long debate over a campus vaccine mandate and the daring escape of 93 sheep and a donkey named Broccoli from WVU’s animal farm (Yes, you're reading this correctly).
We also pride ourselves on being editorially independent of the University. This means we can bring you stories that are meaningful, regardless of what WVU administrators have to say.
An informed student body makes campus a better place for all.
Welcome freshman class and good luck on your journey.
Best regards,
Trenton Straight
P.S. Have a story idea or question about what we do here at the DA? Call our newsroom at 304-293-4141 or shoot me an email at tns0026@mix.wvu.edu.