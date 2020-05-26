When I came to West Virginia University as a freshman in the fall of 2018, I had a lot of worries. I was able to calm those nerves through the student newspaper.
Since 1887, the Daily Athenaeum has provided an experience that many students have benefited from in not only an educational sense, but a social one as well.
As a journalism major, I always knew that getting involved would help provide me with much needed experience in the field. Yet, I’ve come to realize that the DA has so much more to offer, and to more than just journalism majors.
I’m an out-of-state student, so when I walked into the DA Building for the first time as a freshman, I didn’t really know anybody. Through covering events, working to put together the print edition and so much more, I’ve been able to develop some of my best friendships. I even met one of my roommates through student media.
You will have the opportunity to be able to grow your writing, listening and interviewing skills through the real-world experience of being a reporter. We also have countless photographers, videographers and podcasters that learn how to effectively produce digital content, as well as an advertising staff that sells advertising space and markets the paper much like a professional staff would.
We receive media credentials to cover most of WVU’s Division I athletic teams, and have even traveled around the country to do so. Staff members have also gone on to cover presidential campaign rallies, inaugurations and so much more in more than 130 years of publication.
Alumni have gone on to careers in written journalism (the Charleston Gazette-Mail, POLITICO and the Associated Press, to name a few), digital journalism (WSAZ-TV and KMIZ-TV are just two) and so much more. Regardless of the career path you choose, we will teach you how to be a better communicator — a crucial skill to have in today’s world.
Making the adjustment to college — especially with everything currently going on — isn’t easy. We’re hoping that we can make your landing a little more smooth. If you’re interested in learning more about joining our staff, send an email to DANewsroom@mail.wvu.edu. We’d love to have you.