Fall 2020 will be a truly unique semester at WVU. With class sizes changing, the academic schedule shifting, and the way our Mountaineers play sports evolving, it's easy to feel uncertain as to what to expect this Fall semester.
We're here to help navigate the new normal at WVU. So, let’s take one thing at a time: starting with preparing for classes.
Once you have your course schedule set, it’s time to get your books and supplies ready for the first day. Below is a list of our top 4 ways to save big (and stay safe) while getting everything you need this coming semester:
- Get your books early, so you can get the best deals- oftentimes used textbooks in the best condition, or at the best prices, are the first to go.
- Check your course requirements to see if digital or rental copies of the textbook will be acceptable, at times this can help save on cost.
- Find new supplies that you will be excited to use- each year the Book Exchange gets in brand new school supplies with all of the latest Mountaineer designs. Show your school spirit and get ready to open this new chapter by clicking here.
- Research online to determine where you can get the best prices for your books. Our friends at the Book Exchange have this great tool, where you can search by course and view prices for all of the different options for your textbooks. Check out prices, place your order and get FREE, touchless delivery for your entire order.
- Use coupons where possible! This year we have partnered with the Book Exchange to get you 10% off your order of Textbooks. Use code NSDTB20 at checkout to apply this discount. PLUS- when you use this code and spend over $50 you will automatically receive a WVU Back To School pack, for FREE!
During uncertain times, rely on the tried and true. The Book Exchange is where Mountaineers Go, Since 1934. Support this great local business while you get ready to take on your first semester at WVU this Fall 2020.
This article is a sponsored article and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Daily Athenaeum.