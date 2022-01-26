The West Virginia University Press plays a special role in WVU research and Appalachian Studies, specifically by allowing authors to publish works that may be passed over by editors outside of the state.
West Virginia is the only state in the entire Union with every single county in part of Appalachia. Furthermore, as the only university press and largest publisher in the state, WVU has the distinctive vantage point to tell West Virginia’s story to the entire country and the world.
Importantly, the West Virginia University Press works to give the perspectives of Appalachians who do not fit into the mold of stereotypes created by the dominant northern culture.
While the West Virginia University Press explores the Appalachian experience generally with works such as An Oral History of the Mine Wars by Anne Lawrence and The Opioid Epidemic and US Culture edited by Travis Stimeling, my favorite works are more interested in sharing the distinct experiences of minority groups in the region.
One such example is LGBTQ Fiction and Poetry from Appalachia, edited by WVU alumnus Jeff Mann and Julia Watts.
WVU Press describes, “Like much Appalachian literature, these works are pervaded with an attachment to family and the mountain landscape, yet balancing queer and Appalachian identities is an undertaking fraught with conflict. This collection confronts the problematic and complex intersections of place, family, sexuality, gender, and religion with which LGBTQ Appalachians often grapple”.
The first collection of LGBTQ poetry published from Appalachia ever, this work fills a substantial gap in both Appalachian and Queer literature, focusing on the intersections and interplay of the two distinct identities.
Without a University Press dedicated to telling the stories of overlooked Appalachians, these important texts might not have been published at all. We have the opportunity to show the great diversity of our region.
Another upcoming work is Neema Ashiva’s Another Appalachia, which explores the experience of racial, sexual and religious minorities in West Virginia.
WVU Press describes, “A queer Asian American teacher and writer, Avashia fits few Appalachian stereotypes. But the lessons she learned in childhood about race and class, gender and sexuality continue to inform the way she moves through the world today: how she loves, how she teaches, how she advocates, how she struggles”.
This work also captures the feeling of young West Virginians who leave Appalachia for greater opportunities while still recognizing the importance of Appalachian culture and values.
So much of the Appalachian experience is defined by hardship, hard work and poverty. While these aspects of Appalachia certainly exist, we are not only defined by these attributes. I am glad that WVU recognizes the importance and power of positive Appalachian stories.
The universal and yet unique experiences captured in the Appalachian literature published by the West Virginia University Press gives a new perspective for everyone, no matter your race, religion, sexual orientation or regional origin.