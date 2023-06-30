Dear readers,
Welcome to WVU! My name is Jules, and I am the 2023-24 editor-in-chief of The Daily Athenaeum, WVU’s independent student newspaper.
In this publication, you will find important news and information about things happening on campus as well as features on members of the campus community and their incredible achievements.
You may be wondering, how is that different from the newsletters the University sends you?
I’ll give you an example.
During my sophomore year and second semester with The DA, I reported on a student being served raw chicken in one of the dining halls.
This initial reporting led to further investigation into the cleanliness and overall condition of each of the University’s dining halls under the management of Sodexo, an international food service and facilities management company that WVU began outsourcing to in 2018.
And within weeks, conditions seemed to improve. Would the University have told you about that?
Through meaningful reporting, The DA serves as a voice for students that can catalyze change.
Aside from being a deliverer of student news, I’m also a Morgantown native and am beyond thrilled to be welcoming you to campus!
I grew up down the street from both the Evansdale and Downtown campuses, so part of me feels like I’ve been a student here my entire life. My childhood memories are filled with drives through campus to see how the seasons decorate Woodburn Circle and both the excitement and heartbreak that accompanies being a Mountaineer fan.
I love this town, but it can be incredibly intimidating as a first-time student.
I graduated high school during the pandemic in 2020. Before the March that changed all of our lives, I had dreamed of going hundreds of miles away for school and leaving Morgantown behind.
But my plans changed quickly, and I stayed here.
My freshman year was full of closed dorm doors and covered faces. It was isolating.
Even attending college in the same town I grew up in alongside two-thirds of my graduating class couldn’t make me feel less alone.
For months I was convinced that I would never make new friends or feel a part of something.
Until I joined The DA.
If I can offer any advice to you, it is to say “yes” to every opportunity you face. Join the club sport. Go to that silly event you saw advertised on a flier in your dorm. Eat in the dining hall with people on your floor. Become a part of something.
There will be days when being a first-time student will make you feel alone, but you’re not. Odds are everyone else around you is feeling the same.
Back then I thought the life I had built for myself was over before it could start. But I was wrong.
Attending WVU led me to find my favorite people, a passion for journalism and a new love for this town.
The DA’s coverage will help you navigate campus and adapt to your new home, and we promise to deliver the most informational and well-rounded news possible to you and your families.
Please enjoy your time here because it doesn’t last forever.
Thank you and welcome to Morgantown!