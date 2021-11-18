When the lead single, “Leave The Door Open”, for this album was released, it was hard to imagine Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak ever being separate again.
The charming chemistry on display and their apparent passion for 70s R&B and soul shot an electric jolt of anticipation into the fans of both artists.
It was smooth, sexy, playful, but also intricately produced and now that the full project is out into the world, I can happily say that consistency is more often than not kept flowing across the eight-track record.
After the mood-setting intro and lead single, “Fly As Me” keeps the tone fun and bouncy, a funky braggadocious track about how lucky a woman would be to hook up with them. The extravagant horns and gorgeous bassline can’t help but envelope you with every listen.
Next is the album’s best run starting with “After Last Night”. Watery guitars melt with the vocals as both men fall head over heels for a girl, pledging their love for them. It’s so gooey and honest, you can practically hear the track’s own heightened heartbeats, inducing fluttering butterflies.
This is contrasted wonderfully on “Smokin’ Out The Window '' as both of them go through the reality of going for the dream girl. It’s unafraid to be hilarious at times (.Paak singing “I hope that your triflin’ ass is walkin’ around barefoot in these streets'' is an album highlight) and that layer of self-awareness in regards to unrealistic expectations gives this track a lyrical edge on many of the other cuts.
The problem is this novel silliness doesn’t always positively enhance the record, especially in relation to the lyrics.
It’s easy to get completely swept away in the fun the first time through, but further listens make one wish the writing was given as much attention as the lush production.
“Put On A Smile”, an overall great track with Bruno Mars’ best vocal performance to date, can’t help but succumb to a throwaway line like, “I should be a movie star/the way I play the part like everything’s okay.”
It may seem minor in the grand scheme, but with the album clocking in at a tight 30 minutes and featuring such extreme dedication to the style it’s honoring, moments of hokiness stick out awkwardly.
The album closer, “Blast Off” also leaves some to be desired as well.
The psychedelic, soft rock cut ends the energetic record on a mellow note that doesn’t quite have enough of a pulse to carry its own weight. The guitar solo only adds insult to injury, hinting at a climax that never comes, leaving the listener at a floating standstill.
Regardless, Silk Sonic’s love for the era of music they are emulating is incredibly infectious, and so thoughtfully brought into the modern age that the highs of their joyride soar higher than the stumbles during experimentation.
It’s an album crafted from the heart and few records all year have had a thumping rhythm so unapologetically fun.