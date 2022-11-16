Throughout the history of popular music, bands commonly have changed their sound as their careers went on. English rock band Arctic Monkeys are no exception.
Bursting onto the scene in 2006 with their debut album “Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not,” Arctic Monkeys used the internet to reach fame in ways no bands had before them. The Sheffield group mostly were known for their guitar-driven indie rock with an edgy and psychedelic twist.
“Tranquility Base Hotel Casino,” their sixth album, marked a change. Lead vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Alex Turner went for a more experimental sound. The jazzy, laid back record went where the band had not gone before.
Their newest album “The Car” continues the trend as Arctic Monkeys have gone from a DIY approach as a part of the post-punk revival movement to a relatively mainstream-sounding indie rock. From here, they shifted to elaborate space rock, not too dissimilar from the legendary English band Oasis, who inspired many bands of their era.
While “The Car” is far from perfect and may not be everybody’s cup of tea, one cannot deny that it is an audacious, well-executed attempt at innovative work of art. It is hard to fault the band for wanting to accomplish this in spite of what made their first five albums so great. Arctic Monkeys may expand their audience to new fans who previously would have never taken an interest in their work.
At the same time, it is easy to see many of their original fans and those who fell in love with their original sound feeling betrayed or left out by their new direction. The new sonic ventures they have taken are not for everybody. Many fans will not care for songs like “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” or “Mr Schwartz,” preferring classics like “When The sun Goes Down” from their debut album.
“The Car” opens with the lead single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” starting off with a jazzy song that takes awhile to reach its hook, which sets the tone for the rest of the tracks.
It continues with the second song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” which was the first song to be revealed after it was played at a festival in Switzerland in August. Incorporating an assertive drum beat with a guitar pedal in the hook changes the mood of the song as it alternates between the original sound and the extensive set of strings that teeters between an introverted and extroverted until the end.
“Sculptures of Anything Goes” is a very suspenseful song, with the most extensive use of bass on the record and simple piano riff interjecting after Turner’s lyrics before ending with a daunting orchestral arrangement.
Meanwhile, “Jets Skis On The Moat” is perhaps the most confounding part of the album. The song lacks a clear direction, going on and on seemingly without a point. The most notable thing about this song is that it uses a guitar more than any other on the album.
“Body Paint” is a catchy song with a Beatles sounding hook where Turner sings over upbeat strings and piano. This song has a long, drawn-out closing section where Turner sings over a set of piercing one-off guitar strokes before a solo to conclude.
The titular track “The Car” starts with a fast-paced series of guitar arpeggios but changes to fit in Alex Turner’s almost spoken word vocals over a slow piano, eventually incorporating drawn out strings. In one of the more underrated parts of the album, the song closes with a slow and drawn out distorted guitar solo to give the song an epic finale.
Next, “Big Ideas” is a title that is quite descriptive of the album, though comparatively to the rest of the album it is relatively simple, save for a fuzzy lead guitar soloing over the strings towards the end of the song as Turner ends the song with one last line of lyrics, remarking “I just can't for the life of me remember how they go”, maybe a metaphor for the audacious album as a whole.
“Hello You” takes a break from the rest of the album, going at a faster pace. Though the song is not slow, it still is very spacious and calm, since a guitar with a slight wah effect fills the space between Alex Turner’s vocals and the other instrumentals.
“Mr Schwartz” starts with a ringing guitar arpeggio reminiscent of The Who’s “Behind Blue Eyes” before leading into an epic instrumental that sounds like it could be in a movie.
Finally, the album closes with the clinical “Perfect Sense”, a song where Alex Turner once again sings in almost a spoken word style over an easy-sounding set of strings, sort of almost sounding like a symbolic closing to a show.
“The Car” may be many things, it may be boring, it may be obnoxious or it may be a legendary work of art. But one thing it definitely is, is a daring attempt to push a band’s sonic reach.