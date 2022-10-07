Getting a hit of nostalgia can feel like a refreshing escape from the current ills of our lives. It’s an incorruptible innocence, a momentary period of bliss and what we long for. It’s pure.
Like our memories, music can be that periscope into the past we look so fondly upon. It is in death’s dynamic shrouds’ “Darklife” where this feeling is uplifted to a transcendental level, a profoundly unique experience where music is pushed to its limit.
Akin to Daft Punk’s “Discovery,” this album is a truly groundbreaking and revolutionary experience that eviscerates boundaries, laying the foundation for a new benchmark in electronic music.
Leading the charge in this new movement is the super trio that comprise death’s dynamic shroud: Tech Honors, Keith Rankin and James Webster. In anticipation of the new album, the group released four singles over the course of the year — “Judgment Bolt,” “Neon Memories,” “Messe de E-102” and “Fall For Me.” Two of these songs stand out as some of the best songs of the year.
“Judgment Bolt” is a track of two parts, one being an abrasive dance track with a dose of chopped vocals that provide a layer of protection against the harsh bassline. The other section is a surreal, ominous and beautiful breakdown of synths that lead back into its catchy counterpart.
While not being directly in the middle of the album, “Messe de E-102” stands alone on top of the entire record. The track is a gradual progression building into a crescendo of ethereal strings, angelic vocals, otherworldly synth passages and an immense set of drums to create the most triumphantly overwhelming sequence in the entire record.
Although “Darklife” reaches its highest peak with “Messe de E-102,” the album opens with a commanding statement with “Stay.” The song provides a grand cinematic backdrop to the auditory odyssey that lays ahead, bombarding the listener with an intense techno sequence that would find air time in Berghain and then immediately halting the noise with a beautifully orchestrated number that rounds out the second half of the track.
“After Third Heaven” takes what you might hear off of Micheal Jackson’s “Bad” and puts a vaporwave and glitch pop twist on it. In the middle of the song, a long-winded industrial passage enters into the realm of glitch, evolving into a dance floor breaking psy-trance sequence which then circles back to the MJ-esque part of the track.
Other massive highlights include the breathtaking “Before I Cool Off,” the jubilant “Fade Persona,” the angelic “Light Left The Garden” and the cool “Rare Angel.”
Since the conception of death’s dynamic shroud in 2014, the group has stuck to their vaporwave and plunderphonic roots; however, “Darklife” marks a new path in their career, a path of trailblazing and a point of exponential creativity.
The complete electronic conversion positions them as one of the most important electronic acts for the remainder of the decade. By beginning this journey with putting their strongest foot forward, “Darklife” will stand as their magnum opus and easily the best album of 2022.