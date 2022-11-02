In her newest album, Taylor Swift dives into her deepest insecurities. With thirteen different songs and seven bonus tracks that explore the labyrinth of her midnight thoughts, Swift takes a darker route compared to her two most recent albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore,” which have a more pop-like feeling.
“Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights,” Swift said on Twitter.
With songs like “Anti-Hero” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid” Swift takes a closer look into her personal experience as an artist and a person. She expresses a common feeling in which people might feel like the anti-hero that balances between the lines of good and bad or “daylight and midnight.”
The fifth track “You’re On Your Own, Kid” is one of Swift's more personal tracks from the album that takes on her relationship with herself over the course of time. Swift has been known to make the fifth track in her past albums, as the most personal and heart wrenching songs in her albums. The song explains experiences from her losing lovers and friends to gaining new ones but still realizing that “You’re on your own, kid.”
Although “Midnights” is a more personal album, Swift still takes on aspects of her love life, like she’s done with previous albums, with songs like “Midnight Rain,” “Question…?” and “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
“Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” hints at her relationship with John Mayer, something that she’s done in the past with her song “Dear John” from her album “Speak Now.” Mayer isn’t the only lover she references in the album, with clues of former boyfriend Tom Hiddleston being hinted at in her song, “Midnight Rain.”
“Karma,” the eleventh track on the album, describes Swift's relationship with the idea of karma. This track has a similar composition and message to some of the songs from her former 2017 album, “Reputation.” The track is a message to those who have wronged her in the past, in which she hopes karma is not so kind to them in their future.
“Midnights” is one of Swift's most collaborative pieces that includes co-writers like Jack Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Lana Del Rey and Aaron Dessner. Both Antonoff and Dessner have co-wrote songs with Swift in the past, mostly in her recent albums “Folklore” and “Evermore.”
“Midnights” by Swift evokes a darker feeling of growth and acceptance that at times you’re the one pulling the strings and finally saying, “I’m the problem, it's me.”
With a combination of her best styles, “Midnights” stands as one of Swift's best albums.