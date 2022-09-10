JID is a rapper and lyricist hailing from east Atlanta whose hotly anticipated third studio album “The Forever Story” was recently released by Dreamville records, a label notably founded by rapper J. Cole.
“Raydar”, the first proper track on the album, begins with a sample of the Last Poet’s “Mean Machine”, flipping the original sentiment of the anti-war track on it’s head as JID launches into rapid fire bars about his own personal battles within the rap game and the real life gun violence seen throughout his upbringing.
This song, then, acts as something of a overture to many of the themes in the record, which largely sees JID digging into past black art and his own upbringing to comment on his come up within the rap game as well as to highlight, quoting the man himself in a previous interview with HipHopDX, “the various realities Black people face in America.”
This is, of course, not even to mention the production or structure of the track, which boldly forgoes a traditional hook, instead opting to interpolate archival samples from various football games — a move which proves to be just one of many examples of the sort of uncompromising sound which makes up much of the record.
Football is something of a touchstone on “The Forever Story” with several tracks referencing the sport. The intended closing track “2007” (left off the final track list due to an uncleared sample) details JID’s intimate familiarity with the sport given his former fling as a college athlete.
This touchstone is apt because JID plays the role of a star quarterback on “The Forever Story”, scoring touchdown after touchdown in a way that is both expected yet enthralling to witness every time.
Though nothing on the album is altogether new both in the canon of hip-hop (see: Kendrick Lamar’s “good kid, m.A.A.d city”) or even in JID’s discography (see: “The Never Story”, which was this album’s spiritual precursor and the rapper’s Dreamville debut).
What wows here is the technical ability and versatility JID is able to achieve so effortlessly.
From the detailed portrayals of family strife and generational poverty on tracks like like “Crack Sandwich” or “Sistanem”, to the braggadocious bangers of tracks like “Can’t Punk Me” or “Just In Time”, to the heart wrenching balladry of "Kody Blu 31" — JID remains an artist that’s almost hard to pin down just because of how consistently good he is.
Perhaps that versatility is best expressed on the features list on the project — in which fellow Dreamville affiliates Earthgang and Kenny Mason; modern trappers 21 Savage and Lil Durk; immaculate vocalists Ari Lennox and Ravyn Lanae; and legends in the rap game Yasiin Bey and Lil Wayne all bring their A-game to tracks — where JID inarguably remains the star.
If the title of “Forever Story” is, as JID’s previous interview suggests, meant to be some commentary on the various struggles black people face in America — it offers some comfort to see artists like JID looking to the past both sonically, lyrically and philosophically to begin to carve out a path for the future.
Even if it’s a process that may take forever, albums like this one prove that it’s not futile.