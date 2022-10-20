Björk, the 56-year-old artpop matriarch, has refused to remain one thing for her entire career.
Her work over the last four decades has shown her incredible genre bending and a unique form of creativity that she brings to every project she is involved in. She refuses to be tied down to just being one thing at any given time, and it has paid off across her incredible career.
She has won 15 Grammy Awards, released solo music across three different decades, had her work featured in the Museum of Modern Art and acted in movies like “Dancer in the Dark” and “The Northman.” These are only brief highlights of her career.
Björk has stayed busy for 30 years. Most recently, she has been busy with her 10th studio album “Fossora,” which was released on Sept. 30, 2022.
The central sound of the album revolves around harsh electronic noise complemented by beautiful orchestral instruments and Björk’s almost liturgical vocal style. The stunning flute and violin melodies come together with these loud crashing swells of noise to create a fascinating effect — a disjointed harmony between chaos and beauty.
This is at the heart of Björk’s work at large; so much of her sound since the beginning of her career has been devoted to the blending of authentic feeling with experimental methods.
She blends these sonic elements with her lyrics to create an album that has a powerful central message. “Fossora” is a call for unity, a call to find the beauty inside of the chaos.
“Fossora” is an expression of a different kind of love. It's not romantic love but a motherly protective unity, particularly in the face of loss.
Björk is no stranger to highly emotional work; “Vespertine” is the expression of the pure bliss she felt falling in love. “Vulnicura” explores the sorrows of that same love lost.
The mushroom motif of this album is not by accident; mushrooms can grow in the dark. Björk wrote and produced this album during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, and it is clear to see where the thematic subject of isolation originated.
“Atopos,” the initial single for the album, is a personal favorite of mine. This noise influenced track features her vocals over a chaotic blend of clarinet and an almost Reggaeton inspired beat. I am also quite fond of “Fungal City” and “Sorrowful Soil,” but the clear breakaway moments on this album are “Ancestress,” “Freefall” and “Fossora.”
“Fossora” features chaotic horns, vocals and percussion that manage to build into an astounding arrangement. “Freefall” pairs her voice so well with staccato violins that it feels like an instrument itself.
The seven minute “Ancestress”, featuring her son Sindri Elon, pays tribute to the memory of Björk’s late mother, who passed away in late 2018. Her daughter, Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney, is also featured on the album on the closing track, “Her Mother’s House.”
“Fossora” as Björk’s 10th studio release works well. She takes risks to explore bold ways of portraying complicated emotions.
While there are some areas where she falters — particularly the interludes — the risks she takes pay off. The sound, the lyrical themes and the personal connections all bring something new, yet familiar as well. Björk’s newest album feels like a solid step forward in her discography and a welcome return.