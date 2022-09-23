“Hold the Girl” is the second full album released by Japanese-British singer and songwriter Rina Sawayama. This release comes from Dirty Hit Records, her second with the label followed by a strong debut of “SAWAYAMA,” released during the heart of lockdown in April 2020.
Sawayama had sky high expectations when covering multiple niches. Her debut offered catchy dance-pop tracks directly followed by experimental hyper pop influences. “Hold the Girl” feels less experimental, but her musical style was fully streamlined to provide a beautifully written and catchy listening experience while also referencing her earlier sounds.
The album has a linear narrative throughout and opens with “Minor Feelings,” a ballad-style intro. The background noise of woodland ambiance and rain hitting a rooftop highlights the more somber lyrics of the piece.
The second song brings us into the title track “Hold the Girl,” which continues the ballad pacing for the intro and then fades into a poppy dance break. From an interview with MTV, “Hold the Girl” brings up feelings that she still feels as an adult and draws inspiration from her child therapy sessions.
The dance-inspired tracks continue with two heavy hitters: the lead single “This Hell” and “Catch Me in the Air.”
“This Hell” features high and mighty rock sounds that are perfectly modern, but the same cannot be said for the next track, which has an intriguing form of nostalgia to the days of 2000’s alternative and feels like a message to her former self — just like the title track.
“Just when I thought I’d weathered the storm, rain starts to pour,” Sawayama expresses in “Forgiveness.” It highlights getting back into old habits and flows perfectly in the track list, theme and sound alike.
While most songs have nearly seamless transitions, “Your Age,” the seventh track, feels like whiplash in comparison. At the halfway point in the album, it feels like one chapter is closed off and an angrier and darker chapter has begun.
More experimental atmospheres and samples are used in the following tracks. “Imagining” presents us with gritty screaming, moments of heavy autotune and even multiple samples of the bubble transitions featured in many episodes of “Spongebob Squarepants.”
“Hurricanes” is a cookie cutter pause in the experimentation, and it feels strikingly similar to the earlier bits of the album. But sandwiched in-between the gritty “Frankenstein” and fully acoustic “Send My Love to John,” it feels out of place.
The final single “Phantom,” however, feels like a palette cleanser. A very heartfelt track coming to terms with all of the previous emotions on the record, the closing track “To Be Alive” is a perfect feel-good close to the album.
“I finally know what it feels like to be alive. Opened my eyes, feels like the first time,” sings Sawayama on the final song.
The album as a whole feels like more of a story driven experience instead of a list to pick apart the singles.
It showcases the highs and lows of emotions and the path of mental wellness as you come to terms with the challenges in life that are out of your control. Still, you endeavor to make the best of what you have.