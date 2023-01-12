Centrally, located on campus, the Mountainlair is one of the best options for students who are meeting friends or attending campus events downtown.
It’s also a great location for a bite to eat.
If you have been to the Lair, you have probably seen or waited in line for Panda Express, Which Wich or Chick-Fil-A. You may get lucky, but most of the time you are in for a wait.
But one dining establishment that never seems to have a line is Blissful Bowl.
When I mentioned that I was stopping by Blissful to my friends, they were confused and asked me what that was. Even with its location, the popularity of this establishment has not spread throughout the student body.
Blissful is located next to Panda Express and Chick-Fil-A, in the corner of the row of dining establishments. Blissful offers vegan and vegetarian packed with veggies, whole grains, plant proteins and sauces among other toppings.
The restaurant accepts a plethora of payment options: cash, card, meal plans, dining dollars and mounty bounty.
It’s open on weekdays from 10:30 am to 4 pm, as opposed to other dining locations that are open until at least 8 or 9 p.m. each day.
There are four specialty : the Mediterranean Bowl, the Seasonal Bowl, the Asian Bowl and the Curry Bowl. Customers can also build their own with their choice of one grain, one protein, three toppings and a sauce.
When I walked up to Blissful Bowl Monday afternoon, I was lucky enough to find that no one was in line. After a careful consideration, I decided to go with the Asian Bowl, which came with forbidden rice, snap peas, broccoli, radish, bok choy, sesame seed, grilled tofu, avocado, peanut vinaigrette, crispy wonton noodles, pickled vegetables and kimchi.
To be completely honest, I was quite intimidated by my meal because I am not a vegetarian or vegan. I was also unfamiliar with many of these ingredients in the
However, I enjoy meat-heavy meals, so this style of food does not seem like my speed. But it may be what you’re looking for!
My bowl came out to be $10, which seemed pricey to me for what it was, considering I could get a meal for much cheaper at the other establishments in the Lair.
The peanut vinaigrette was very prevalent in this bowl, which I was not a huge fan of. This added another strong flavor to the wide variety of flavors going on in this bowl.
The wonton noodles were nice and salty, but other than that I would not say this was an enjoyable meal for me.
I personally believe that there were way too many flavors meshed together, and they did not complement each other well. The peanut taste drowned out all the other flavors, and I was not a huge fan of all the vegetables involved.
I personally do not see myself trying another meal from Blissful Bowl, but if you are a vegan or vegetarian in search of a new meal to try, I would encourage you to branch out and check out their options.