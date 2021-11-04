In his State of the University Address last month, WVU President E. Gordon Gee reintroduced the Project 168 program around campus. It was first launched in 2014, but wasn't very successful.
"My question has always been: if you spent 18 hours in the classroom as a student, what are you doing with the other 150 hours in the week?" Gee said during the address. "Now I'm delighted to say that today we can answer that question."
Project 168 is a free co-curricular program that Gee says is intended to create a sense of purpose and an inclusive experience for students outside of the classroom that they can document and use to build their resume. As part of the program, students are granted recognition for their participation on their transcripts.
Students can choose from one of ten areas of concentration in this program but little detail has been published about what these areas actually include.
While Gee raves about this rather abstract idea, we recognize that both his question and subsequent solution are largely misguided.
It is frankly ridiculous to ask what students are doing with the other 150 hours of the week as if they just sit around, twiddling their thumbs.
This question is a slap in the face to students who find themselves working multiple jobs just to keep up with rent, gas, groceries or tuition to the very institution which lacks an understanding of its own student body.
When we’re not in classes, we’re at work, making money to support ourselves while also going to class and keeping up with a full workload.
Project 168 is designed for students who can make the University look good. It’s a program orchestrated for students who have their college paid through scholarships, who have help from their parents to keep up with expenses and who have free time to participate in programs like this.
The extra line of ink on these students’ transcripts is a small price to pay for the positive reflection that the seemingly "most involved” students shed on the University.
But at its core, the program neglects the student workers who allow the University to function in the first place and only perpetuates a socioeconomic divide among the student body. It will allow those with the luxury of time to have a leg up on paper.
If Gee spent a day in the life of a student worker, he’d understand.
While he is quick to post photos with prospective students, fraternity parties and his signature bowties, a photo with a student working 40 hours each week as a server is not to be found.
The low-wage work that many students do to pay rent and keep the lights on is much more grueling than smiling for photos.
And on their days off, you can find many of them supporting WVU at football games, cheering on the very University that fails to recognize their commitment to the school.
Even more ignorant is the fact that students who are already active in certain organizations will fail to receive any sort of recognition via Project 168.
Take for example students in the marching band, one of the most highly-respected and cherished organization on campus.
Project 168 will exclude many of the hardest working students.
Though the program appears to be well-intended and student involvement may be an admirable goal, do not be fooled; this is not a step forward for the University. It is a step back.
NOTE: An editorial is an article written by members of the newspaper staff. While this article presents the current opinion of members of The Daily Athenaeum, it does not necessarily represent the opinion of every staff member or of the the Daily Athenaeum as a whole.