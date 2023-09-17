Ramen noodle packets can’t sustain students enough to perform well in school, yet this type of diet is appallingly common on college campuses. As a university student myself, it’s especially important to me that I and my peers are properly fed and supported while we push our way through a difficult college education. Although many schools have free programs to help students eat healthier — think of West Virginia University’s “The Rack” — there are often limits, like how often a student can get food and how much they can take.
Students that eat well will perform well. In turn, a stronger and healthier generation of leaders can be supported.
Here in West Virginia, we do better together. We look out for each other. If a friend or neighbor is hungry, we try to feed them. When they need help, we lend a hand. And we all pitch in to make sure our communities have the things we need. We’re Appalachians. It’s what we do. But no matter how hard we try, our neighbors and our charitable food leaders can’t feed everyone. And they shouldn’t have to.
Working people are the engine of our economy. Our skills, labor, contributions and purchases make the economy run. So, when millions of people working full-time or attending college or a training program still can’t afford to eat, it holds back our entire economy. Solutions like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that support workers and families recognize our hard work and provide the tools we need to take care of our families and contribute to our communities.
SNAP is a federal food assistance program that feeds Appalachians. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), SNAP supports 40 million people nationwide. Data from the Population Reference Bureau shows that, at home in Appalachia, more than a quarter of rural families with children rely on the program. For every one meal provided by a food bank, Feeding America reports that SNAP contributes nine.
The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, or the Farm Bill, is a major package of legislation that Congress reauthorizes every five years. The next reauthorization is right around the corner at the end of 2023. The Farm Bill is where funding for food assistance programs comes from.
As COVID emergency support winds down, food assistance recipients have already lost the extra allotment they received in 2020. As of March, following those cuts, food assistance benefits are now worth roughly $6 per person per day, according to an NPR interview with Ellen Vollinger, SNAP director for the Food Research and Action Center. Come October, some 500,000 adults will no longer be eligible to receive food assistance. An estimated 750,000 more Americans may lose access to food assistance if Congress doesn’t act, according to data from CBPP.
Taking away people’s ability to feed themselves and their families doesn’t help anyone find work or recover from health problems, substance abuse disorders or financial distress. Creating barriers to food assistance like adding “work” requirements to food assistance eligibility doesn't work anywhere, but it is especially problematic in Appalachia. Maintaining a job often means paying inflated prices for gas or car maintenance, walking long distances over mountainous terrain and finding childcare in some of the nation’s worst childcare deserts. Even finding a job in the first place can be incredibly difficult in parts of Appalachia that have been left behind for decades, abandoned by the corporations that once employed entire communities. We can’t improve our economy and ReImagine Appalachia without basic access to food.
Elderly and disabled food assistance beneficiaries face even greater challenges in trying to keep food on the table. So, too, do college students. We want young people to study and stay in Appalachia, but full-time learning on an empty stomach can make a college education impossible. As of July 1, the USDA reported that temporary SNAP benefits were no longer available to students.
This Farm Bill is our best opportunity to tell Congress that taking more hits at hungry people will harm our communities, our economy and our food systems. Reinstating the benefits introduced during the COVID emergency is critical to a healthy, functioning Appalachia.
I hope that Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Representative Alex Mooney will take this opportunity to leverage the Farm Bill to provide West Virginians with a stronger sense of stability and well-being. SNAP supports Appalachians, and you should too. The Farm Bill is the first step.