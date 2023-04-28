I remember when the cast of “The Super Mario Bros Movie” was first announced. The choice of Chris Pratt as Mario was something I wasn’t even concerned about.
Many people wrote off the movie months before it came out because of the controversial choice. While I understood the objection to the casting, I think the reaction was unfair, especially as the movie turned out to be all right.
While many video game-based movies fall short of being good, “The Super Mario Bros Movie” is a fun exception, and it is now the highest grossing video game film of all time.
Although the film is no groundbreaking piece of cinema, it is a fun watch that tells a story of reaching one’s full potential, despite what is said by those around them.
We are first introduced to Mario after we see Bowser — played by the sensational Jack Black in a career-defining performance — finding a star that will make him all-powerful. Early on, we see that Mario is looked down upon by those around him, such as his family and other acquaintances.
Eventually, he and his brother Luigi, portrayed by Charlie Day, get sucked into sewer pipes and find themselves in the world that we have come to recognize in the video games. However, Mario is sent to the Mushroom Kingdom, while Luigi winds up into what is called “The Darklands” and is ultimately captured by Bowser.
Luigi’s captivity introduces an interesting dynamic that I really liked about the movie, which is that Princess Peach is not the classic damsel in distress that she has usually been depicted as in most Mario media. In this film, Peach is a capable fighter and warrior in this movie, while Luigi is the one who needs saving.
I really enjoyed this new direction because it creates a much more believable motivation for Mario to fight against Bowser’s reign. Rather than pursuing a random princess he’s never met, Mario is going to save his brother, which I believe is much more compelling.
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” also introduces the motivation for Bowser, which is to marry Princess Peach. It creates a hilarious rom-com dynamic that I wish the movie leaned into more. The aspect of the film is elevated by the voice acting by Jack Black as Bowser, which (as a surprise to nobody) is the best performance of the movie.
Black also performs a fantastic musical number in the middle of the film that portrays Bowser’s desire to be with Princess Peach. It is a raw and intimate moment in the film that truly fleshes out the film’s antagonist.
In a predictable but fun conclusion, Mario teams up with Donkey Kong — played by Seth Rogan — after bonding over their lack of familial support and defeats Bowser to save Luigi.
It is a charming and enjoyable story, completed by the willingness of the movie to stay true to aspects of the games.
Mario and his friends use “power-ups,” which are referred to as such in the film to help them fight and run across elevated obstacle courses, just like in the games. The cinematography and animation are also well-done and used to reflect the style of the video games within the flick.
While it is by no means a perfect film, I don’t think it tries that hard to be. With satisfying Easter Eggs and references sprinkled throughout, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” plays off of the nostalgia of viewers who grew up with the Mario franchise. The movie tries to be fun, and I think it accomplishes that.
If you want a fun, family-friendly film that will still be entertaining for all ages, there’s no better movie in theaters right now than “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”