I am thinking of a restaurant: three words, all starting with the same letter of the alphabet.
The restaurant is located on campus, just a mile away from the football stadium and the Coliseum. Its meals include a wide variety of international flavors, with the main attraction being their burritos.
They take pride in their family friendly atmosphere, casual vibes and appreciation for our Appalachian culture. Any guesses?
Welcome to Black Bear Burritos, located in Evansdale at 3119 University Avenue. Its location makes it easily accessible for all WVU students. With four-and-a-half stars on their website, this restaurant is well known for its casual atmosphere, live music and artistic design.
This Mexican-inspired restaurant is open every day except Sunday, with the hours being a steady 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. New menu items offer different options for a familiar Morgantown favorite.
I was accompanied by my friend and her father when we visited the restaurant last Friday. The entrance to the restaurant was difficult for us to spot because the sign was faded on the front of the building.
We walked through the outdoor-seating area, which was decorated with string lights and bicycles, filling me with anticipation for what I was going to be greeted with upon entering.
As I walked into the restaurant, I was filled with awe as my eyes darted from painting to painting. Colorful hues stretched as far as the eye could see. With lime green walls, orange booths and rainbow chalk displaying the menu, my creative mind was at peace.
Most of the art inside the restaurant was West Virginia themed, with the state being displayed all over with wood carvings, mossy replicas and all sorts of creative designs. Additionally, there is art for sale on a wall where paintings from local artists are displayed and available for purchase.
Even before ordering, I knew this place would be a good fit for me.
At Black Bear Burritos, you seat yourself after you order. I am becoming particularly fond of restaurants that are set up this way because it gives off a casual vibe.
The menus are located at the bar, where you order your meal whenever you please. You pay right away, so you don’t have to worry about the check at the end.
When we were ready to order, my friend ended up getting the Pesto Quesadilla, a delicious addition. Her father and I chose the Build Your Own Burrito off of the Featured Acts menu. It seemed like a must have, given the B.Y.O. Burrito is the focal point of the restaurant.
The burrito itself comes with cilantro rice, beans, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese and salsa.
To customize it, the customer chooses tortilla type, sauces or dressings, a meat of choice and any additional toppings. I chose the flour tortilla with sirloin steak added.
When we finished placing our orders and went to pay, we were shocked at just how cheap our meals were. My food ended up being $13 for the burrito and a soft drink, which in my opinion is shockingly low for just how massive this burrito was.
I was also impressed with the speed our meals came out, and the burritos made me audibly gasp. Adorned with salsa, those burritos were the biggest I have ever seen. As I cut it in half, all the beans, rice and steak were stacked beautifully.
The spicy aroma filled my nose perfectly. I could barely pick up half of it to take a bite, but it was worth the challenge. Don’t feel bad if you need to use a fork and knife.
I have never been a huge rice fan, but the cilantro rice is definitely one of my new favorite burrito additions. The spice mixed well with the steak, which was just as juicy — just how I like it.
This mixture was just a perfect combination for me. The salsa was a great addition to the burrito in my opinion, all the spices blended so well together.
The burrito also came with coleslaw and chips, which was an unexpected surprise.
Overall, this was another wonderful restaurant experience. The combination of a welcoming and chill atmosphere with inexpensive food that tastes wonderful. What more could one ask for in a restaurant?
Next time you are near Evansdale and craving a good meal, be sure to check out Black Bear Burritos and take it all in.