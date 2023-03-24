Whether you’ve had a long day of classes, you’re hanging out with a group of friends or celebrating a special occasion, some nights are just order-in nights.
In many cases, I just don’t feel like walking to get food or making something at home, so I end up ordering something for delivery via GrubHub, DoorDash or UberEats.
Though there are many well-known delivery services out there, there is one exclusive to Morgantown offering more than a hundred fast food and local cuisine options.
Welcome to DubVEatz, a locally owned and operated delivery service here in the Morgantown area. You can access the service on its website or by downloading the free app on your mobile device.
When you first click on the app, you’ll be prompted to set up your account and enter your address for delivery. This will also let you see what restaurants are available in your area.
You can also chat with someone online who works for the delivery service if you have any questions you would like to ask them.
The first thing I noticed about DubVEatz in comparison to other mainstream fast food delivery service providers is the variety of restaurants they have included.
The app is organized by food categories, such as Italian, Indian, fast food and desserts. You can also narrow your search by the price of delivery fees, distance and delivery time.
Specifically, I was drawn in by their delivery availability from Arby’s, which happens to be my go-to fast food meal of choice. Arby’s is not currently offered through DoorDash, GrubHub or UberEats, so I was pleasantly surprised to see it on the website.
Before placing my order, I had to make an account on the app. I used my WVU student email, and by putting that in, I got an email every time there was an update on the status of my order, as well as getting a notification on the app.
After making an account, I began to place my order, which was the classic roast beef sandwich with curly fries and a sweet tea.
I ended up also purchasing bottled water, due to the fact that Arby’s has a $10 minimum on the app. Most restaurants on DubV Eatz have a minimum amount of money that must be spent for delivery, usually ranging from $10 to 15.
My order came out to be $10.09 before tax. The tax and service fee was $2.14, the delivery fee was $3.99 and then you add your tip manually.
All delivery apps have delivery fees and taxes added, and I did not see a major price difference from DubVEatz compared to other services.
I placed my order around 8:10 in the evening, and I was told I would have my meal in about 45 minutes. Again, for a Thursday evening, I expected a wait about this long, so nothing was surprising in that aspect.
I got emails and notifications when my order was placed, when the driver was picking it up and when the driver was on his way. My order ended up arriving by 8:30, which was less than half of the expected time.
I was ecstatic to hear that my order had arrived so early. The driver texted me on the app about which entrance he was at, and I went down to get my food. The driver was very kind, and we had a very nice interaction, which doesn’t always happen when picking up deliveries.
I brought the food back up to my room, and I was just so excited to finally get Arby’s delivered to my dorm. When I started unpacking it all, everything was just perfect. The fries were still warm and crispy, the sandwich was still hot and the drinks were ice cold. It was as if it was cooked and served to me right in my room.
I already showed the app to all my friends, and I will definitely be using it again. What I like about DubVEatz is that it is locally owned and operated, so using its app supports a small business right here in Morgantown.
I would highly recommend checking them out, I am sure everyone will find something they enjoy on their site!