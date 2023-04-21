I am a firm believer that there are some foods that just need to be eaten without utensils.
Sometimes, you just need to let loose and get messy to enjoy your meal fully. If you feel similarly to me, I have just the spot for you.
Welcome to Finger Foods, located at 363 High Street, next to the Metropolitan Theater. Finger Foods recently celebrated its grand opening on April 7.
In an interview with WBOY, owner Revel Williams Jr. explained that as a Morgantown native, he understands the struggle college students face when it comes to getting good food quickly late at night. His goal is to bring fast food to Morgantown whenever students are craving it.
Since Finger Foods just opened, they do not currently have any set store hours, which may be subject to change in the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for updates via its Facebook page.
I decided to visit Finger Foods for lunch on Friday. When I first arrived, I noticed that Finger Foods differs from most restaurants when it comes to seating arrangements.
Set up like a food stand to speed up the process of ordering, the inside consists of a window and a kitchen, where the employees can talk to customers while they order using tablets.
As for seating, there is not any available seating indoors. I sat at a small table outside, which was perfect for the sunny afternoon. Other than the one table, however, there is no other seating open at the moment.
I was lucky enough to meet Williams, and he walked me through the process of ordering using their tablets. There are menus placed next to the tablets, but you can also go through the entire menu on the tablet itself.
Finger Foods specializes in chicken, fish and shrimp, as well as a multitude of loaded fries. I immediately knew I was going to have to get the Cheesy Bacon Fries since I am a sucker for them. The tablet said the fries would be big enough for two, so I knew I would have plenty of leftovers.
With the Cheesy Bacon Fries and a canned Coke, my total came out to around $13. At first, I did think this was a little on the pricier side until I saw just how big my meal was.
Williams hand-delivered my food to the outdoor table. He made it a point to come and check on me, ask me how the food was and make sure I was enjoying my visit. I could tell he is very passionate about his business, which made me love it even more.
As for my fries, they were phenomenal. The fries had some sort of cheesy seasoning to them, which added a whole other realm of flavor that I was not expecting. But these fries would be great standing alone as well.
I had to finish the meal in multiple sittings, and I never got tired of it. The bacon was savory and juicy, while the cheese was warm and evenly spread throughout all the fries.
It was a 10-out-of-10 meal, and I’ve been thinking about those fries for days after I ate them. Because of their great customer service, I’ll definitely be stopping back at Finger Foods, not only to try more items on the menu.
Williams made me feel at home while I was visiting, and I can see his business being a hit here in Morgantown. With a great atmosphere of people and even better food, pay Finger Foods a visit before the semester ends.