I was born into a brewery-loving family. I was made to love restaurants with rustic décor, burgers and of course pretzels with beer cheese.
Luckily for me, High Street holds just the place to flood the memories back.
Welcome to Iron Horse Tavern, an American gastropub that specializes in craft beer, specialty cocktails, house infusions and unique pub fare.
Majority of the beer sold here is from different towns in West Virginia, such as Parkersburg and Wheeling.
While my boyfriend came in to visit Morgantown last weekend, I decided to take him over to Iron Horse Tavern Sunday for my birthday dinner.
The restaurant was pretty packed, but we only had to wait about five minutes for a table.
Iron Horse serves amazing starters and snacks: small plates such as macaroni and cheese, starter soups and salads, handhelds like BBQ sandwiches and burgers, handmade pierogies and sweet treats.
We put in an order for the beer pretzels, which were soft baked, deep fried and served with spicy mustard and house made chili con queso.
All good pubs and breweries must have good pretzels, and Iron Horse meets the mark.
These pretzels are greasy and crispy on the outside, while warm and soft on the inside. I would have liked a little more salt on the pretzels themselves, but other than that they were wonderful.
I went with the Iron Horse Burger, which comes with a half-pound butchers blend patty, hickory smoked bacon, fire roasted poblano pepper, smoked gouda and chipotle bourbon BBQ. For my side, I decided to go with their Iron Horse chili with cheese.
My boyfriend went with the Sweet Caroline BBQ, which comes with slow roasted pulled pork, dill pickles, bacon, pepper jack cheese and spicy Carolina slaw on Texas Toast. For his side, he chose the baked three-cheese mac, made with white cheddar, parmesan blend, smoked gouda and crispy garlic-panko crust.
While we waited we were able to take in the environment of the restaurant. The black ceilings and dim lighting against the wood walls added a sense of calm to the building.
When my burger arrived, I was shocked at how big it was. The bun was shiny, and the BBQ was oozing down the bacon, making a great addition to the meaty flavors.
The Sweet Caroline burger offered tons of flavors that I had never thought of putting together, but they worked so well. The toast was done very well, and the pork was cooked perfectly with the slaw pulling everything together.
The only thought I had was that if they had used a regular bun, they would have eliminated a little sogginess from the toast, but it was good nonetheless.
We both left the restaurant feeling full and still with leftovers. The meals were both more pricey than we expected, but for the amount of food they came with, it was worth it.
If you’re looking for a chill environment with great local food, I suggest taking a trip down to Iron Horse Tavern.