With plenty of shops, entertainment and, best of all, so many great food options, High St. is one of the main attractions near WVU’s campus for students to enjoy. Some of the most popular options downtown offer sandwiches, ice cream, fries and cookies, but there is one restaurant that sells food found nowhere else in Morgantown.
Welcome to Linsan Soul Food, which is located at 330 High St. and is less than a mile walk from WVU’s downtown campus. This is a fairly new restaurant here in Morgantown, and I had not heard much about it before visiting.
Linsan is best known for its soul food, which is a traditional African-American southern style of cuisine. Popular entrees include foods such as fried chicken, salmon, shrimp and steak.
This restaurant is open every day of the week but Monday, with hours ranging from noon to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and noon. to 11 p.m. on weekends.
My friend Bridget and I visited Linsan on Sunday evening for dinner. When I first entered the restaurant, I was immediately reminded of a theater since the black walls were adorned with red curtains and gold accents.
Linsan also has a photo booth that customers are encouraged to try out, which contributes to the very comforting atmosphere for a first impression.
As we walked up to the counter, we were warmly greeted by the hostess and informed that Linsan is paperless, and the menu can be accessed through a QR code located on each table. We got to pick our own booth, so we sat down and began to analyze the menu.
When it was time to order drinks, we went with a unique choice: homemade kool-aid!
The hostess sold us on the recipe, filled with blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, lemon and what tasted to me like pineapple.
I was very intrigued by this recipe and was pleasantly surprised by the wonderful way the variety of fruits blended together with just the right amount of sweetness. Not to mention, we were given the kool-aid in the biggest cups I have ever seen at a restaurant — not that I am complaining.
Deciding what to order took some time; there are so many good options. After careful consideration, I ended up going with the steak sandwich with provolone and mozzarella with red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and lettuce. I got my steak cooked medium rare. Bridget decided on fried salmon with sides of garlic mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese.
The environment of the restaurant was very welcoming. Our hostess Cynthea was amazing and made sure we had everything we needed and more. The music was very calm and soothing, a relaxing atmosphere away from the outside world.
When our food came out, Bridget and I knew it was going to be a good meal just by the looks of it. Bridget described her meal as “looking like a home cooked meal, cooked by somebody's mom just for her.” I couldn't agree more.
My steak was delicious, perfectly cooked and seasoned wonderfully, with the cheese melted just right all over the steak. The sandwich was packed full of goodness, causing it to be very hard to pick up, so I would recommend a fork and knife.
The fries, however, were without a doubt my favorite part of the meal. The seasoning on the fries was absolutely phenomenal. When I told Cynthea this, she laughed and said that is what all the guests rave about to her.
Bridget was also very fond of her meal — her favorite part was definitely the garlic mashed potatoes. She said they were some of the best she has ever had.
When we were finished eating, we were instantly able to pay with a card reader brought to the table. After Cynthea noticed we were students, she informed us that Linsan is going to start instating student discounts, since they understand the struggles of being a college student.
Besides the wonderful food, Linsan will also be hosting events at the restaurant in the future, such as providing meals for unhoused individuals on Thanksgiving and doing a toy drive around the holiday season.
I encourage everyone to be on the lookout for these events in the future.
Overall, my experience at Linsan was highly enjoyable: a welcoming atmosphere, delicious food, and employees that are trying to make a difference in their community.