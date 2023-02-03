If there is one thing a college student loves, it’s the ability to pick up good food in a quick and efficient manner. Luckily for those on the Morgantown campus, a new store has opened downtown catering to such needs.
Momo’s Snacks, which opened just a few weeks ago, is located on High Street and offers students another grocery option within walking distance of campus. This is an excellent location for people who are out late and looking for fresh food.
The fast-food restaurant doubles as a convenience store, with the restaurant located in the basement.
My friends and I traveled to Momo’s over the weekend, knowing nothing about the new restaurant.
When we entered the store, I was initially shocked and thought I was in the wrong place. Upon entering you are met with rows of isles, filled with anything you could possibly imagine.
From baby lotion to children’s toys to grocery items, the convenience store is filled with great finds for everyone.
Personally, I have never seen a convenience store that doubles as a restaurant, and this is much more than your average Sheetz.
I walked out with a jumbo box of Cosmic Brownies, so I would call that a win.
We eventually made our way to the restaurant window, which was located at the back of the store, straight back from the door. They serve smoothies, falafels, gyros and much more.
These menu choices are awesome because they are difficult to find at other restaurants in Morgantown.
Other popular items include baklava, chicken wings with a choice of sauce and chicken shawarma. All of the items listed on the menu are under $15, which is music to the ears of wallets everywhere.
When it came time to order, I decided upon the loaded fries under the “Mezza” section of the menu, which I just found out is a term for a type of Middle Eastern cuisine.
Mezza is usually translated as appetizer or starter, aligning perfectly with Momo’s emphasis on “snacks.” Since we were the only ones in line, it only took about five minutes before I was enjoying my meal.
Loaded fries are one of my favorite menu items, so when a place makes good fries, I consider them to be reputable. Momo’s passed the test in my book.
The fries were just what I was looking for. They oozed with cheese and bacon bits, and every bite was heaven.
The menu is so vast that there is something for everyone to enjoy, and I am excited to try more items from the menu. I am very fond of restaurants that are open late; they are appealing to the life of a college student and convenient for nights out.
Whether you are craving a sweet treat, a hot cooked meal or need to do some grocery shopping, I would highly recommend giving Momo’s a visit—you will not be disappointed.