During the winter months each year, thousands of monarch butterflies migrate up to 2,500 miles away from the U.S. and Canada, where they breed, to hibernate in the forests of central Mexico.
Coincidentally, this migration inspired a new family owned restaurant in downtown Morgantown.
Welcome to Monarca-Taqueria, a new traditional Mexican restaurant located at 236 Walnut St.
The establishment celebrated its grand opening on Feb. 9 and, according to its owners, is West Virginia's first taqueria-style restaurant.
Monarca-Taqueria is owned and operated by Irlanda Huff and her family, making the restaurant feel just like home. A tight knit staff cooking meals they love makes the meal taste so much better.
The restaurant offers traditional dishes from Mexico including street style tacos, burritos, gorditas, fajitas and more.
Plus, having late-night hours is music to the ears of college students. This flexibility allows customers to get to the restaurant at whatever time is most convenient for them.
I'm very fond of Mexican food, so I had very high hopes when I traveled to the restaurant last week. The building itself is hard to see from the street, so I recommend looking for the purple butterfly in the window.
This was definitely the cutest restaurant I have seen in Morgantown. The tops of the walls are pink and purple with black tables and black textured panels lining the floor.
The tables were decorated for Valentine’s day as well, which was a nice touch.
I ultimately decided on their specialty burritos, which includes a warm flour tortilla filled with seasoned rice, fresh pico de gallo, cheese, beans smothered in rich sauce and a choice of meat for an additional charge.
I went with the ground beef in my burrito and a side of chips and salsa with a Mexican coke.
The atmosphere of the restaurant was so comforting, filled with lots of chatter and laughs between customers and staff. The Mexican music in the background added a fun vibe for the wait.
Even with the long wait to order, it only took about five minutes to get my food once I ordered. At Monarca, you pick your own table, and the cooks call your name once your order is ready.
The burrito was huge; I had no idea how I was going to eat it. I recommend a fork and knife to help you tackle that beast of a meal.
The first thing I noticed about the burrito was how proportionate the ingredients were. Usually one or two ingredients prevail over the others, but that was not the case here. Every bite tasted the same as the last, and the flavors combined wonderfully.
The cheese was my favorite part: so creamy and unlike any other cheese I have had in a Mexican dish. The beef and the beans partnered perfectly, and the lettuce added just the right amount of crunch without overpowering each bite.
The chips were just the right amount of salty, and the salsa was spicy and chunky, with just a hint of cilantro. I believe every Mexican meal is only complete with a good side of chips and salsa, and this meal was perfect in my book.
I will definitely be a frequent customer of Monarca-Taqueria. I fully enjoyed every part of this experience. That burrito fed me for almost three meals, at a price of less than 10 dollars.
With their flexible hours, anyone can get a great Mexican meal for a reasonable price at Monarca-Taqueria. I encourage everyone to go out and support this new restaurant as they continue to grow their business.