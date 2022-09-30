Craving a burger from right here in the heart of Morgantown? Looking for an environment to hang out with friends and be greeted by an amazing staff? Prefer to order at your own pace and close your tab whenever you please? If so, Morgantown Brewing is the place for you.
Welcome to Morgantown Brewing Company, located at 1921 University Avenue, just down the street from the downtown WVU campus. The brewery opened in the ‘90s and is currently co-owned by Chris DeFazio and Cody Cheesebrough, former classmates from Morgantown High School.
With its four-and-a-half star rating on Google Review, Morgantown Brewing Company is best known for burgers, sandwiches and wraps along with its own craft beer selection.
The brewery offers indoor and outdoor seating, as well as curbside pickup and no-contact delivery. The restaurant opens starting on weekdays at 4 p.m. and on weekends at noon.
I took my mother to Morgantown Brewing Company last Sunday evening and was shocked that it was practically empty, besides a few people at the bar. Now knowing that they close at 9 p.m. on Sundays, however, this makes more sense — though my mother and I were not mad about the emptiness.
At Morgantown Brewing Company, you seat yourself.
When choosing our own booth, I was immediately taking in the environment around me. The restaurant is beautifully decorated wall to wall with abstract art, which I have a soft spot for.
From the hanging lights to the skateboards on the wall listing the brewery’s tap beers, everything about the interior of the restaurant is unique.
The brewery prides itself on having its own unique beer that is not sold anywhere else. Some of their signature flavors include cheesecake, swiss rolls, chocolate and fruits.
The main attraction of the Morgantown Brewing Company menu is the build-your-own burger option, as well as the signature options. The menu also includes appetizers, salads, wings and even dog treats!
The menu is very small and straight to the point, which I appreciate. Not so big that I am overwhelmed with options, there are plenty of meals to choose from and personalize.
My mom ordered the Brewpub style burger, which has bleu cheese crumbles, mixed greens, dank sauce, grilled onions and crispy bacon. I opted to build my own burger with cheddar cheese, onions and lettuce with a side of cheese and bacon fries off the appetizers menu.
Additionally, the drinks are self-serve from a Coca-Cola freestyle machine, eliminating the wait for refills.
As soon as we ordered, we were able to pay at the bar. This factor was definitely a plus and eliminated much of the wait time.
Waiting only 10 minutes, our burgers were warm to the touch — a very good sign for us.
My initial impression of the burger was wonderful. The bun was shiny and slightly charred, and the burger was a delicious shade of brown with the cheese oozing down the side.
The first bite was just as great as I had expected. The proportions were perfect, and the meat was cooked to perfection — as juicy as I had hoped for.
The cheese-bacon ratio of the fries was one of the best I have ever seen. With the bacon evenly spread and all the fries covered, they were perfect. My mom loved her burger as well, though I am not a huge bleu cheese fan.
Overall, the Morgantown Brewing Company did not disappoint. The food was incredible and quickly served to us by a sweet and sociable wait staff.
The environment and the vibes of the restaurant were so artistic and peaceful; it was a breath of fresh air walking through the doors. I would highly recommend this restaurant to anyone who is looking for good vibes and even better burgers.