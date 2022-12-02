Outside of the academic world, a majority of your time in college is spent at your own leisure. Nightlife takes up a good portion of your time as a college student, as the nights become longer in the winter months and students spend more time going out.
Luckily enough for the appetites of college students, there are a majority of options throughout the night to satisfy these late night cravings. Here are some of my favorite late night snack spots around campus, ranging from sweet treats to filling meals.
WVUp All Night
If you’re hungry, craving a filling meal, and not looking to spend any money, WVUp All Night is a great place to stop. Along with the free games, movies, crafts and activities, WVUp All Night Provides free meals to students almost every Friday evening. They usually serve dinners, such as pizza, until midnight. Then, they switch over to an arrangement of breakfast platters for the early morning hours. WVUp All Night is a great way to get a variety of free food, with just the swipe of your student ID card.
Casa D’Amici
Arguably one of the most popular food locations on a late night in Morgantown is Casa D’ Amici, where everyone wants the same thing — a fresh, hot slice of pizza on a plate: ASAP. Casa is conveniently located on the way home from High Street, and the wafting smell of pizza down the street is impossible to ignore. The process is quick and efficient — walk through the door, grab a slice of pizza off the counter and continue straight to the checkout. Casa does get very packed, so give yourself ample time to wait if necessary. This pizza, however, is worth the wait after a long night on the town.
Insomnia Cookies
One of my personal favorite places on campus is Insomnia Cookies, located right in University Place, right next to Seneca Hall. Insomnia has a sweet treat for everyone, with a variety of cookies, ice cream flavors, and brownies. The great thing about Insomnia is the ability to combine these sweet treats, such as cookies with a scoop of ice cream on top, or a scoop of ice cream in between two cookies. My personal favorite combination is the signature Confetti cookie, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. This late night sweet shop is the perfect stop to satisfy any sweet tooth on campus.
Fry’d
A personal favorite location for my friend group is Fry’d, and for good reason. On looks alone, it is definitely the best food place in Morgantown, with the disco ball, bright colors, and vibey music. They have a variety of options, such as fries with multiple topping options, cookies, milkshakes and their Delta-8 infused cookies or shakes — which are 18+. I have never had a cookie from Fry’d, but their milkshakes are very good and hit the spot. My favorite item, however, is their signature “Chili-Out Fries,” consisting of nacho cheese and chili. Fry’d has a treat for everyone, no matter which trip they choose to endure.
Street Vendors
I saved my personal favorite snack stop for last — the street vendors of High Street. On nights I have been out, I have seen between 5 to 7 different food vendors lining the streets, waiting for hungry students to walk by. I have seen pulled pork, burgers, nachos and more along the road.
My absolute favorite is the street hot dogs. They are unlike any hot dog I have ever had. They are very affordable as well, and the vendors are always so kind. Many of them take cash, card, Venmo or Paypal as payment options, which is convenient for the majority of customers. Getting street dogs is my favorite part of each night I am out late.