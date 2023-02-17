Every year, many people make resolutions to have a healthier lifestyle. Whether that includes working out or eating healthier, they attempt to make better choices in these early months.
College students may find it difficult to find healthy meals that also taste good. However, one restaurant on High Street has perfected the craft of combining sweet and healthy all in one.
Welcome to the Nutrition Lounge, located at 320 High St., just a five minute walk from our Mountainlair. The establishment first opened in September 2022, making it one of the newer locations in the area.
The Nutrition Lounge takes pride in providing healthy on-the-go meals for its customers, providing a filling meal in the form of a sweet dessert. Its menu provides healthier options compared to other downtown restaurants.
This establishment specializes in shakes and energy teas, which are packed full of protein and various vitamins. Its “Healthy Shakes” are blended together with 21 vitamins, zero cholesterol/trans fat and 25 grams of protein, making it the perfect nutritious meal for the go.
Customers can also add in different wellness shots if they wish.
The restaurant also serves “Healthy Loaded Teas” which have no added sugar. This includes a variety of goods such as aloe, collagen and protein, as well as additional add-ons such as an immunity shot.
With 22 different flavors to choose from, there is something for everyone.
Customers can also order breakfast-style meals, such as waffles loaded with protein powder and drizzled with your choice of topping, and their Power Oatmeal, which includes 30 grams of protein.
I brought two friends along with me on Monday afternoon to check out the Nutrition Lounge; none of us had ever been down there before. The interior of the restaurant was very modern, with wood paneling and white backsplash, along with a variety of artwork.
Upon entering the establishment we met a lovely man named Bob, who happens to be a frequent customer of the Nutrition Lounge. He insisted we tried their protein waffles and told us how much he enjoyed all the establishment has to offer, which was a pretty good sign for us.
Taking his advice, we each ordered half of a 25-gram protein waffle and got them drizzled with chocolate, peanut butter and maple syrup. We also tried three different shakes.
My friends were intrigued by the Strawberry Cheesecake and the Cinnamon Roll shakes, while I gravitated towards the Froot Loops shake to fit the breakfast theme.
The waffles and shakes combined took about five to 10 minutes to be prepared, which is great for those looking for a meal on the go, such as college students grabbing a quick snack between classes.
Topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with cereal, the Froot Loops shake has got to be one of the cutest shakes I have ever seen, with its creamy orange shade. This shake is definitely aimed at those with a sweet tooth.
I could not finish this shake in one sitting due to how filling it was, but I enjoyed it nonetheless.
Next came the protein waffles, which looked delectable. They were much darker in color than the waffles I am used to and were perfectly drizzled with chocolate, peanut butter and syrup.
The flavors complement each other very well, but as my friends and I noticed, the waffles happened to be rather dry for our liking. I would have loved more maple syrup on them, but the flavors worked great together.
This was an overall great experience for my friends and me. The modern feel of the establishment gave us a little escape from reality, and the sweet yet healthy meals were a great choice for our college student lifestyle.
I would encourage anyone looking for a fast, nutritious meal on the go to stop and visit the Nutrition Lounge. I can assure you that you will not be disappointed.